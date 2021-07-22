Local bestsellers for the week ending July 18

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

4. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

5. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

6. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

7. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

8. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

9. Golden Girl Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

10. The Maidens Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

2. Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency Michael Wolff Holt

3. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

7. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

8. American Marxism Mark R. Levin Threshold Editions

9. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

10. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

9. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. Vesper Flights Helen MacDonald Grove Press

5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

7. Why Fish Don’t Exist Lulu Miller S&S

8. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

9. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

10. A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir Colin Jost Crown

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 18. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.