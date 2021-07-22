‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels among Kennedy Center honorees

I’ve been super-cognizant of the wave of interest in Joni Mitchell since her 2015 brain aneurysm. Too many music lovers took her for granted before that, because, you know, it always seems to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone to the hospital emergency room. Now, more listeners are aware of the genius of her work, on “Blue,” which recently got a lot of praise in celebration of its 50th anniversary, and on her other 1970s albums.

I am delighted to say that Mitchell, who has been more visible of late, has been named one of this year’s lifetime achievement award recipients from the Kennedy Center. The awards are meant to celebrate artists who’ve changed American culture, as opposed to flavor-of-the-month talents. “It’s a long way from Saskatoon,” Mitchell responded in a statement.