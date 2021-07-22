Virtual author readings for July 25-31

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Tyehimba Jess (”Olio”) reads at 3 p.m. at the National Park Service’s Summer Poetry Festival.
MONDAY
Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang (”An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination”) are in conversation with Callum Borchers at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jackie Ess (”Darryl”), Joss Lake (”Future Feeling”) Alex McElroy (”The Atmospherians”) and Beth Morgan (”A Touch of Jen”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jessica Goodman (”They’ll Never Catch Us”) is in conversation with Tiffany D. Jackson at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
TUESDAY
Daniel Carpenter (”Democracy by Petition: Popular Politics in Transformation, 1790–1870″) is in conversation with Nikki M. Taylor at 4 p.m. at Harvard Radcliffe Institute . . . Dorothy Wickenden (“The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights”) is in conversation with S.C. Gwynne at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library (co-sponsored by American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society and the State Library of Massachusetts) . . . Noah Hurowitz (”El Chapo: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Drug Lord”) is in conversation with Jesús Esquivel at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Mark Epstein (”They Call Me Pathfinder”) reads at 7 p.m. in-person and on Zoom at Falmouth Museums on the Green . . . N. K. Jemisin (”The City We Became”) reads at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
WEDNESDAY
Sunny Hostin (“Summer on the Bluffs”) is in conversation with Deesha Philyaw at 6 p.m. at the Boston.com Book Club . . . Carolyn Ferrell (”Dear Miss Metropolitan”) is in conversation with Jo Ann Beard at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rob Sedgwick (“Bob Goes to Jail”) is in conversation with Abby Ellin at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Peter Asher (”Beatles From A to Zed: An Alphabetical Mystery Tour”), Leland Sklar (”Everybody Loves Me”), and Kate Taylor read in-person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5) . . . Adam Stern (”Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training”) is in conversation with John Sharp at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
THURSDAY
Jon Grinspan (”Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915″) reads at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Todd Sturgell (”Except Antarctica”), Mượn Thị Văn (”Wishes”), and Jamie Michalak and Kelly Murphy (”Dakota Crumb: Tiny Treasure Hunter”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley (“Until Proven Safe: The History and Future of Quarantine”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY
Regina Hansen (”The Coming Storm”) reads at 10 a.m. at an in-person event hosted by Copper Dog Books at the Marblehead Farmers Market . . . Laura Silverman, Marieke Nijkamp, and Francesca Zappia (”Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunset and Sunrise”) read at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
