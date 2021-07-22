Akamai experiences ‘service disruption’ amid major website outages

Several major websites went down Thursday, impacting companies including Fidelity Investments, Delta, DraftKings, Vanguard, and others.

Downdetector, a website that tracks the status of other websites, also reported problems at Airbnb, UPS, and Amazon, Microsoft, Expedia, Costco, and Charles Schwab.

Cambridge-based Akamai Technologies published an incident report around noon on Thursday, indicating that there was an “emerging issue” with its Edge DNS service and that the company is “actively investigating” it. It wasn’t immediately clear whether or how closely Akamai’s service is tied to the outages, but DNS, or domain name system, helps users reach the websites they are searching for.