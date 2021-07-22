Akamai experiences ‘service disruption’ amid major website outages

Several major websites went down Thursday, impacting companies including Fidelity Investments, Delta, DraftKings, Vanguard, and others.
Downdetector, a website that tracks the status of other websites, also reported problems at Airbnb, UPS, and Amazon, Microsoft, Expedia, Costco, and Charles Schwab.
Cambridge-based Akamai Technologies published an incident report around noon on Thursday, indicating that there was an “emerging issue” with its Edge DNS service and that the company is “actively investigating” it. It wasn’t immediately clear whether or how closely Akamai’s service is tied to the outages, but DNS, or domain name system, helps users reach the websites they are searching for.
At 12:47 p.m. Akamai said on Twitter that it “implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.” A spokesperson confirmed in an e-mail that the situation was “not a result of a cyber attack on the Akamai platform.”
PlayStation, which appeared to down Thursday, issued an update citing “external, internet-wide issues” that caused its disruption.
Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes.— Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021
A spokesperson for Amazon Web Services said the company’s systems are “operating normally.”
