Baker pushing ahead with plans to redo downtown’s Hurley Building

The Baker administration on Thursday said it is advancing plans to redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building, a nearly 350,000-square-foot state office complex on the corner of Cambridge and Staniford streets, in the heart of downtown Boston. Brokerage Newmark will market the 3.35-acre property this summer, including by hosting tours through the site. Specific deadlines haven’t been released yet but bids will likely be submitted sometime after Labor Day. Multiple rounds of bidding are anticipated. Bids will need to make a similar amount of office space available to the state after the development is done, either on site or nearby, and the property would be redeveloped through a long-term lease. Developers will also need to propose improvements for 2.15 acres of open space on the block, including a paved area next to the adjacent Lindemann Mental Health Center, a provision that reflects community input received about the project during the past two years. (The Lindemann is not being redeveloped.) The factors that the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance are using to pick a winning bid include the cost of the future office space to the state, diversity and inclusion, and historic preservation efforts. The Hurley and Lindemann buildings are parts of the Boston Government Services Center, a complex planned by famed architect Paul Rudolph, and are considered to be among the most prominent examples of Brutalist architecture in the city. — JON CHESTO

WORKFORCE

Mass. must retrain tens of thousands a year for jobs of the future

Tens of thousands of workers in Massachusetts will need to learn new skills for the jobs of the future, and senior state officials said this week that work needs to start now as the state not only prepares for a post-pandemic economy, but one where many existing jobs are lost to automation and other advances. Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta and her chief economist Mahesh Ramachandran told the public-private commission researching the “Future of Work” in Massachusetts that job training must be a major part of the state’s intervention. Ramachandran said that over the next decade between 300,000 and 400,000 jobs could be lost to automation, requiring the retraining of 30,000 to 40,000 workers a year for new jobs being created in fields like health care and scientific services. Acosta noted that Governor Charlie Baker has proposed to put $250 million in federal relief funds into workforce development, and announced a plan this week to spend $50 million in discretionary funds given to him by the Legislature to train 15,000 unemployed or underemployed residents for jobs in advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology, and construction. — STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE

ICE CREAM

Unilever CEO: ‘Fully committed’ to Israel, but won’t reverse Ben & Jerry’s pullout from West Bank

The chief executive of Unilever on Thursday said the global consumer goods giant remains “fully committed” to doing business in Israel, distancing himself from this week’s announcement by the company’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand to stop serving Israel’s West Bank settlements. But CEO Alan Jope gave no indication that Unilever would force Ben & Jerry’s to roll back its controversial decision. The Ben & Jerry’s announcement is one of the strongest rebukes by a well-known company against Israel’s settlements, which are widely seen by the international community as illegal. The Israeli government has condemned the decision, accusing the company of joining a global Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel and urging 35 American states with anti-boycott laws to punish Unilever. In a conference call with investors, Jope said that Ben & Jerry’s, which has a long history of social activism, had made the decision on its own. He noted that under its purchase agreement with Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, the company maintained broad independence over its social justice policies and that Unilever respected that arrangement. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOTWEAR FIGHT

Crocs sues retail giants to fend off would-be wannabes

The ungainly but comfy Crocs clogs reached new heights of popularity during the pandemic as not only the ideal work-from-home shoe but as a fashion statement spotted on the feet of Justin Bieber and on the Oscar red carpet worn by Questlove. With that popularity, however, also came copycats that now have the manufacturer suing Walmart, Hobby Lobby Stores and 19 other companies alleging trademark infringement related to the shoes. Crocs Inc. said in a complaint filed in Denver that a “rise in consumer online shopping has enabled the sale of infringing footwear on an unprecedented scale.” In a separate action, Crocs has asked the US International Trade Commission to issue an import ban of shoes that copy its trademarked name or designs. The company has thrived by aggressively targeting Millennials and Gen Z with celebrity collaborations. In October, Grammy Award winner Justin Bieber teamed up with the clogs’ maker for a limited edition shoe priced at $60. A month earlier, the rapper Bad Bunny collaborated with the company for a special edition pair that sold out in 16 minutes. Other collaborators include actress Drew Barrymore and rapper Post Malone. That extensive brand building is one of the reasons, Crocs explains in the 108-page complaint it filed in Denver, why it deserves all profits from sales of knockoffs and an order compelling the companies to stop marketing their fake Crocs. Neither Walmart nor Hobby Lobby responded to requests for comment. The remaining companies have yet to respond to the Crocs complaints. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BREXIT

EU won’t renegotiate trade rules

The head of the European Union’s executive arm refused Thursday to renegotiate post-Brexit trade rules with the UK after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the bloc to work with his government to find “practical solutions” to red tape and inspections that are causing shortages of some goods in Northern Ireland. Johnson called European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to lay out the UK’s proposed changes a day after British officials publicly said the trading rules the government negotiated with the EU “cannot go on.” Post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland have further strained already difficult relations between the EU and it’s former member. Since the UK left the EU’s economic sphere at the beginning of the year, relations have soured over Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that has a land border with the 27-nation bloc. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter reports strong sales in second quarter

Twitter Inc. reported second-quarter sales that topped analysts’ estimates, and gave a forecast for the current quarter that exceeded expectations amid global events such as the Olympics that drive advertising. The San Francisco-based company Thursday reported sales up 74 percent, to $1.19 billion, in the three months ending June 30, and projected revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.3 billion in the three months ending in September. Both figures beat analyst estimates. A year ago, Twitter faced one of its most difficult quarters when many brand advertisers started to pull marketing budgets at the height of the pandemic. The social media company relies on brands for the bulk of its advertising revenue and sales fell 19 percent in the period from April-June 2020. To broaden its revenue, Twitter started pushing even more aggressively into direct response advertising — the types of ads that try to drive specific outcomes, like an app install or a website visit. Thursday’s numbers suggest the company is growing after a chaotic year that included the pandemic and a US election that ultimately led Twitter to permanently suspend then-President Donald Trump. Twitter added 7 million new users in the second quarter from the previous period, bringing the company’s total audience to 206 million daily users. Twitter’s US audience fell 1 million users to 37 million during the period ended June 30. — BLOOMBERG NEWS