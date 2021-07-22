Biogen defends itself in approval of Alzheimer’s drug

Dr. Alfred Sandrock, head of research and development for the Cambridge firm, said in a letter on the company’s website that Biogen executives did nothing wrong by working closely with federal regulators in previously undisclosed meetings before the June 7 approval of Aduhelm by the US Food and Drug Administration. News reports by STAT and the New York Times have depicted an unusually cozy relationship between the biotech and regulators.

Biogen on Thursday vigorously defended its actions that led to the approval of its controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, saying scientific data indicated the medicine will likely help patients and that the firm’s interactions with federal regulators were appropriate.

“It is important to recognize that collaboration between industry and regulatory agencies is common, appropriate and beneficial,” Sandrock said.

Acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock recently asked the Department of Health and Human Services’ independent Office of the Inspector General to investigate the process that led to the drug’s approval. She cited interactions between Biogen representatives and drug regulators that “may have occurred outside of the formal correspondence process.”

Sandrock, whose statement was issued moments before the company’s quarterly earnings presentation, said, “We welcome a formal review into the interactions between the FDA and Biogen on the path to the approval” of Aduhelm.

“A better understanding of the facts is good for everyone involved to assure confidence in both the therapy and the process by which it was approved,” Sandrock said.

Two powerful House Democrats are also leading a congressional investigation into Aduhelm’s approval.

Biogen’s chief executive Michel Vounatsos echoes Sandrock’s letter in the earnings call, saying that the company “stands behind our clinical data” that led to the approval.

The rollout of the drug has begun slowly, chiefly because the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, recently began a months-long review of Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which will cost patients an average of $56,000 a year.

Vounatos said that the drug has generated “very high initial patient interest” and that about third of the 900 clinics nationwide that are expected to provide monthly intravenous infusions have taken preliminary steps to prepare for that.

