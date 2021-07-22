fb-pixel Skip to main content

Multiple websites appear to be experiencing tech issues

By Luke McGrath Bloomberg,Updated July 22, 2021, 3 minutes ago
The Online Experiences section on the AirBnb Inc. website is displayed on a laptop computer.
The Online Experiences section on the AirBnb Inc. website is displayed on a laptop computer.Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of internet users reported widespread issues with prominent websites, including Amazon.com Inc., Home Depot Inc, Airbnb Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. according to Downdetector.com, which monitors web outages.

Akamai Technologies Inc., whose services help speed and improve web content delivery, said it was experiencing a service disruption, and is investigating the problem. At about 12:30 p.m. New York time, the company said it would give an update in 30 minutes.

The reported outages, which include airlines, insurance companies and websites for various other industries, began to spike at about 11:30 a.m. and continued surging an hour later, according to Downdetector.

Advertisement



Boston Globe video