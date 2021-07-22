A 6-foot hot dog comes to the North End

Openings: Sweetgreen is now open at Somerville’s Assembly Row (345 Assembly Row), marking the shop’s 18th Boston location. Munch your greens inside or on a 22-seat patio.

Coming soon: Jason Santos plans to open Buttermilk & Bourbon at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards (100 Arsenal Yards Blvd.) in early August. The affable blue-haired chef will make buttermilk fried chicken, honey-glazed biscuits, short ribs, barbecue shrimp, and other New Orleans-style specialties. To drink? Hurricanes on tap, and plenty of bourbon. His original location is in the Back Bay (160 Commonwealth Ave.).

Malden will soon get a caffeine fix with its first Starbucks location, opening this fall at Exchange 200 (200 Exchange St.). Exchange 200 is already home to restaurants like 100 Grill and Evviva Trattoria, which opened earlier this summer.