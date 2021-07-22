A 6-foot hot dog comes to the North End

Openings: Sweetgreen is now open at Somerville’s Assembly Row (345 Assembly Row), marking the shop’s 18th Boston location. Munch your greens inside or on a 22-seat patio.
Coming soon: Jason Santos plans to open Buttermilk & Bourbon at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards (100 Arsenal Yards Blvd.) in early August. The affable blue-haired chef will make buttermilk fried chicken, honey-glazed biscuits, short ribs, barbecue shrimp, and other New Orleans-style specialties. To drink? Hurricanes on tap, and plenty of bourbon. His original location is in the Back Bay (160 Commonwealth Ave.).
Malden will soon get a caffeine fix with its first Starbucks location, opening this fall at Exchange 200 (200 Exchange St.). Exchange 200 is already home to restaurants like 100 Grill and Evviva Trattoria, which opened earlier this summer.
Reopenings: The Financial District’s Milk Street Café (50 Milk St.) will reopen on Monday, Aug. 16, welcoming customers and catering clients after a long hiatus. It’s the 40th year in business for the kosher shop. Café owner Marc Epstein bristled in 2016 when Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street opened down the block, and he filed a trademark suit in federal court. Happily, that sour note seems to be behind both businesses.
Gluttony: Not sure what to serve at your summertime barbecue? North End sandwich shop Pauli’s (65 Salem St.) has an answer: Why not a 6-foot hot dog? There are six varieties: Chicago-style, with dill pickles, chopped onions, relish, and mustard; a Seattle Dog slathered with cream cheese; a Cleveland dog with fries and coleslaw; and more. (The Pauli Dog is served over a pound of buttery lobster).
The hot dog feeds up to 12 of your hungriest friends and costs $599.99, so cue up Venmo. Newburyport’s Modern Butcher provides the meat, and the made-to-order bun comes from Piantedosi Baking Company. Order a week in advance at www.paulisnorthend.com.
