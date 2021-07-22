‘Black Panther’ sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’ will film scenes in Worcester next month

According to MassLive , “Black Panther” crews first visited Worcester in June to do some scouting for a chase scene that will be filmed at a still-unknown location in the city in late August.

Already a major hub for Hollywood productions during the past few years, the city of Worcester has scored another filmmaking coup: Production for the “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is set to take place in the city next month, a source familiar with the production told Boston.com.

The “Black Panther” sequel is only expected to be in town briefly, with primary production on the movie taking place at Marvel’s production hub in Atlanta.

Edgar Luna, who oversees all film productions for the city of Worcester, told Spectrum News that he could not divulge the name of the film, but gave contextual clues that left “Black Panther” as the only possible answer to the mystery project in question.

“We are lucky to have a major Disney production filming here in the next couple of months. It was a movie that was extremely successful in 2018. We are pleased they have selected us,” Luna said. “The previous movie was filmed in Georgia and Korea. Now they’re coming here.”

“Black Panther,” which was the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office in 2018, is the only one of Disney’s 10 releases that year to be filmed in both Georgia and Korea. Luna did not return a request for comment.

Production on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” began in Atlanta in late June, and is expected to include returning cast members such as Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett, according to Variety.

Marvel producer Kevin Feige told reporters that the cast and crew hoped to make a film that honors the legacy of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last summer at the age of 43.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige said before a “Black Widow” fan event in Los Angeles, per Variety. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

It has been a busy calendar year filming-wise for Worcester. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer were spotted in town while filming their Christmas movie-musical, “Spirited.” Other major productions such as the Jon Hamm-starring “Confess, Fletch,” the George Clooney-Ben Affleck drama “The Tender Bar,” the Showtime series “Dexter,” and the star-studded Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up” also filmed scenes in the city.