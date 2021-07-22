This couple wants to travel alone, but relatives want to join their vacation

My wife and I, in our 70s, stopped vacationing with my family years ago, mostly because of my sister and my son. (She revels in playing the doting “auntie.”) She nearly ruined a trip to our favorite destination by insisting on going while ill, and my son insists on his own way. When she wants to play Pied Piper and go on a “family” vacation and I say no, they get put out. They all insist on a specific reason why (as if I owed them one)! If I said what I wrote here, it would cause a rift. How can I get the message across without causing a rift?

Anonymous / Boston

I’m not sure why you’re so averse to causing a rift with people you don’t seem to like or respect very much. There’s a way people talk about people whom they genuinely love but who drive them crazy, and then there’s the way you talk about your family. (Your sister really is your son’s doting aunt, for example — she’s not playing a role.)

Your reason is that “at our age, we know what we enjoy and prefer to travel on our own.” Repeat until it becomes boring. Agree with as many of their rebuttals as you can: “But cousin Glengarryglen will be so disappointed!” “Yes, that’s too bad.” “But the Upper Peninsula is so beautiful this time of year!” “I’m sure it is!” “Well then — " “At our age ...” You get it.

Your family can’t actually make you do anything or go anywhere, you know. What’s the worst that could happen if you simply repeated the same “reason” over and over? That they’d think you’re a cranky old codger who is no fun to be around? That’s a win, right?

Last fall a close friend got angry with me for talking over her and checking my phone once for a text from my pet sitter. The e-mails went back and forth and misinterpretations ensued. Ultimately, she read a question I had asked her as sarcasm, became angrier, and cut me off after 10 years of telling me I was like a sister or cousin. I still feel hurt and conflicted about returning to the same cultural/social events. How to move on, at least within?

Anonymous / Boston

Call her! Call her right now! She knows your number, and she won’t pick up if she doesn’t want to. Tell her you love her, you want to see her in person if that’s OK, and if not — well, you love her, that’s all.

I hate this pandemic. I hate what it did to individuals, to institutions, to friendships, to families, to countries. We can repair some of the damage, and maybe make things more beautiful. I am not the kind of person to say “fight it with love,” but we sort of have to right now. To have compassion for our battered bodies and brains, frayed relationships, mistakes, and missteps.

Why did we used to say “leaner and meaner” like it was a good thing? Who wants a lean, mean life?

Call your friend.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.