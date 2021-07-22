After texting scandal prompts two Boston School Committee resignations, Janey to announce replacements

Janey will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to announce her selections from a list of six candidates chosen by a nominating panel of teachers, parents, and community members. Janey’s choices will serve through the end of her current term. Whoever is elected Boston mayor in November would then have the option to reappoint the same members or choose new ones. Last month, Janey reaffirmed her commitment to fill the ‘void’ of Latino representation on Boston School Committee.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey will announce Thursday afternoon her two appointments to the Boston School Committee, after a texting scandal led to the resignations of two members.

“I’m very excited about the caliber of applicants who came forward seeking to represent the families, stakeholders and students of the city,” said nominating panel member Angelina Camacho, noting she asked all applicants about their support for student voice. “I’m happy to say that everyone who is on the final nomination list has joined me in that support.”

The finalists are:

— Lorena Lopera, a BPS parent and the Massachusetts executive director of Latinos for Education;

— Ruby Reyes, executive director of the equity advocacy group Boston Education Justice Alliance;

— Rafaela Polanco, a BPS parent and parent organizer at St. Stephen’s Youth Programs which serves BPS students;

— Jose Lopez, a former teacher, past president of the Massachusetts Association of Hispanic Attorneys, and treasurer of the Talented and Gifted Latino Program at University of Massachusetts Boston;

— Rashmi Tiwari, a BPS parent, public health consultant, and former project director at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology;

— Michael G. Williams Jr., a program officer with the Nellie Mae Education Foundation who previously worked to help students of color complete degrees at University of Southern New Hampshire and to help formerly incarcerated young people obtain education and employment.

The new appointments come on the heels of the June resignations of former School Committee chair Alexandra Oliver-Dávila and member Lorna Rivera after disparaging text messages they exchanged about white parents from West Roxbury were made public from the night the School Committee approved a temporary plan to change the admissions policy of the city’s three exam schools.

The admission plan the committee approved temporarily suspended the entrance exam and instead admitted students based on grades and allocated most seats at Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science by the ZIP codes in which students live. The change led to a reduction of white and Asian applicants and an increase of Black and Latino applicants getting in.

On the night the School Committee approved the temporary plan last October, Oliver-Dávila texted to Rivera, “I hate WR” in reference to West Roxbury and Rivera replied, “Sick of Westie whites.” Oliver-Dávila shot back: “Me too. I really feel like saying that.”

That meeting also led to the resignation last fall of then-School Committee chair Michael Loconto, who was caught on a hot microphone mocking the Asian-sounding names of some speakers.

At the time of the leaked texts in June, Rivera and Oliver-Dávila apologized for their statements. Oliver-Dávila said as a young Latina student, she was bullied over her ethnicity while attending a school in West Roxbury.

The city excluded the controversial text messages in fulfilling a Globe public records request and a transcript of text messages in the court record in a lawsuit challenging the temporary admissions plan. Federal district court Judge William Young called the omissions a “potential fraud on the court” and said he was “misled.”

A group of white and Asian parents known as the Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence is seeking to reopen the case, contending the text messages show that Oliver-Dávila and Rivera were biased against white people. Young withdrew his opinion in the exam school admission case, but the judgment still stands as he decides whether to formally reopen the case.

The controversy led state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley to say he was “extremely concerned” about the Boston School Committee’s ability to effectively function and distribute more than $400 million in federal pandemic aid. He said his team was exploring temporarily freezing the coming rounds of funding to Boston until the board was stabilized.

Last week, the Boston School Committee voted to overhaul the admissions policies for the exam schools permanently aimed at increasing socioeconomic, racial, and geographic diversity. Applicants will now be selected from eight tiers that group together applicants from areas of the city with similar socioeconomic characteristics as measured by such factors as poverty levels, educational attainment, households headed by a single parent, households where English is not the primary language, and households not occupied by owners.

