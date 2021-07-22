‘Appalling’: Providence mayor, safety commissioner say they’re troubled by police use of force after car chase

“These two officers were taken off the street because of their behavior, and what I’ve seen in the body cam that was appalling,” Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré said Thursday.

Two officers have been suspended with pay as criminal and administrative investigations get underway into the incident.

PROVIDENCE — Top officials in the city of Providence said they’re troubled by the force police used in arresting three teens after a car chase around the city earlier this month.

Paré flatly called the force police used in the incident “excessive.”

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza echoed Paré's comments.

“It is appalling, it’s beyond upsetting, and I fully support the suspension of these two officers, taking their guns away, taking them off the streets, and holding them accountable,” Elorza said.

Providence Police Officers Domingo Diaz and Mitchel Voyer have been suspended with pay in the investigation, the department announced Wednesday. The union representing police officers in Providence said the mayor and commissioner treated criminals better than police.

Citing the ongoing investigations, city authorities declined to describe in detail what happens in the videos, or to release the videos.

Police said Wednesday that the incident began in the West End during the evening of July 8. People called to report boys in a BMW convertible with Wyoming plates pointing rifles at people — they turned out to be BB rifles — and shooting at pedestrians and property around the city. Hours later, as police cruisers chased it, the BMW crashed into a fire hydrant near the Manton Heights projects.

Police charged the three boys in the BMW, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. The driver was charged with reckless driving and eluding police.

Now it is Providence police officers who are facing criminal investigation.

“I say to the public, if we are behaving unprofessionally, there will be consequences,” Paré said.

Paré and Elorza were speaking Thursday after a news conference at the Branch Avenue fire station unveiling a new initiative to better deal with mental health calls.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.