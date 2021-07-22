Baker says he plans no changes in COVID-19 policies, Cambridge officials urge residents to wear masks

Below, we’re gathering the latest news and updates on coronavirus in New England and beyond.

Coronavirus case counts are once again rising across the US, near and far. The Cape is experiencing a surge . Questions abound about whether people should be required to mask indoors again , vaccinated or not.

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks — 3:01 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Goodell says the league doesn’t not anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within 18-week regular season.

What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case? — 2:15 p.m.

By The Associated Press

A breakthrough case is when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they’re not a cause for alarm.

COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. So if you’re exposed to it after vaccination, your immune system should be ready to spring into action and fight it.

In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick.

New cases of COVID creep upward in Rhode Island — 1:42 p.m.

By The Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 have ticked up slightly in Rhode Island following weeks of declines.

Updated numbers released by the state on Thursday show the percentage of positive coronavirus tests increased to 1% this week, up from half a percentage point the week before.

In addition, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents increased too, from 15 last week to 29 this week.

See the latest Rhode Island COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations and more.

CDC advisers to discuss additional coronavirus doses for vulnerable patients — 12:54 p.m.

By The Washington Post

A federal advisory panel will discuss the need for additional coronavirus shots for patients with fragile immune systems at a meeting Thursday, amid growing concerns about waning immunity in vulnerable populations.

Members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which makes vaccine recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are expected to discuss an additional dose for immunocompromised patients.

These patients include U.S. adults who are organ transplant recipients, people on cancer treatments, and people living with rheumatologic conditions, HIV and leukemia. They are more likely to become seriously ill from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus and might more frequently spread the virus to others, experts say.

Baker says he plans no changes in COVID-19 policies amid a rise in cases — 12:14 p.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe Staff

Governor Charlie Baker said on Thursday that he has no plans to change COVID-19 rules as the state is seeing a rise in cases, possibly due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“We’re not looking at changing any of our existing rules or policies,” Baker said during a media availability. “We have a set of statewide standards and they’re based on what we see on a statewide basis, and if communities believe they need to pursue strategies that are more effective and appropriate to them, then they should do so.”

Appearing at the first of a series of events on Cape Cod, which is seeing a cluster of cases even among fully vaccinated people, Baker praised the high vaccination rate in Massachusetts and said an uptick in cases is not as concerning as it would have been earlier this year.

“The difference between the impact of COVID on those that are vaccinated and those who aren’t is stark and profound,” he said.

CDC director calls Delta variant “one of the most infectious respiratory viruses” — 12:07 p.m.

By Maria Elena Little Endara, Globe Correspondent

During a White House COVID briefing on Thursday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called the Delta variant “one of the most infectious respiratory viruses” she’s ever seen in her career.

“The Delta variant is spreading with incredible efficiency and now represents more than 83 percent of the virus circulating in the United States,” said Walensky.

Walensky urged Americans to get vaccinated and placed emphasis on working together to contain the spread of the variant.

“If you are not vaccinated please take the Delta variant seriously. This virus has no incentive to let up, and it remains in search of the next vulnerable person to infect,” said Walensky.

COVID cases in the US are on the rise with the current 7-day case average being 37,674, a 52.5% increase from the prior 7-day average of 24,710.

Cambridge officials urge residents to wear masks as COVID cases climb — 11:52 a.m.

By Nick Stoico, Globe Correspondent

City officials in Cambridge are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 cases and are urging residents, whether they are vaccinated or not, to wear masks and practice social distancing “where transmission is likely and when around unvaccinated people, including young children.”

There have been 83 confirmed and probable cases reported in Cambridge so far in July, the city said in a statement Wednesday, with 42 percent of those cases being among people who are fully vaccinated, which are known as “breakthrough” cases.

“With 19 new cases being reported yesterday, it’s clear this #DeltaVariant is on the rise, and we need to be very cautious,” Cambridge Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon wrote in a tweet Thursday.

American tourists are back in Europe, but so are COVID restrictions — 10:33 a.m.

By The Washington Post

Weeks after popular destinations like Greece, France, and Spain reopened to U.S. travelers, they are putting new restrictions into place amid a rise in coronavirus cases. In some cases, those measures will limit the venues where unvaccinated visitors can go.

In Greece, which was early to welcome tourists back in May, officials said last week that public indoor spaces would only be accessible to fully vaccinated people through at least Aug. 31.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that unvaccinated people who want to dine indoors, go to shopping malls or cinemas, or take planes or trains, would need to show proof of a recent negative coronavirus test or infection and recovery. He said the steps were an effort to “put restrictions on the unvaccinated rather than on everyone.”

EU pledges 200 million COVID vaccine doses to poor countries — 9:31 a.m.

By The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Thursday it will donate more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to middle and low-income countries before the end of the year.

That’s double the initial amount that the 27-nation bloc had planned to deliver, mainly through COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to provide shots to poorer parts of the world.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU “takes its responsibility in helping the world fight the virus, everywhere. Vaccination is key – that’s why it is essential to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines to countries worldwide.”

According to the EU, COVAX has so far delivered 122 million doses to 136 countries.

The EU said it is also providing assistance to African countries to help them manufacture vaccines and medicines in order to reduce the continent’s dependence on imports.





Guinea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics, citing coronavirus — 9:00 a.m.

By The Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The African country of Guinea has pulled out of this year’s Olympics, keeping five athletes from competing at the Tokyo Games.

Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow made the announcement in a letter Wednesday addressed to the president of the Guinean Olympic committee, blaming the virus and its variants.

“Due to the resurgence of COVID variants, the government, concerned with preserving the health of Guinean athletes, has decided with regret to cancel Guinea’s participation in the 32nd Olympics scheduled for Tokyo,” the statement said.





Tokyo hits 6-month high in cases before Olympics — 8:55 a.m.

By The Associated Press

TOKYO — Tokyo has hit another six-month high in new coronavirus cases, one day before the Olympics.

The 1,979 new cases Thursday are the highest since 2,044 were recorded on Jan. 15.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the International Olympic Committee have been determined to hold the Olympics despite the pandemic. Suga placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply risen.

Spectators are banned from all Olympic venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences allowed at a few outlying sites.

The emergency measures, which largely involve a ban on alcohol sales and shorter hours for restaurants and bars, are to last until Aug. 22, after the Olympics end on Aug. 8.

About 23% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, considerably short of the level believed necessary to have a meaningful effect on reducing the risk in the general population.

Japan has reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 confirmed deaths, most of them this year.





‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Alabama doctor talks about treating unvaccinated COVID patients, says they ‘beg’ for vaccine — 7:02 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

An Alabama doctor is speaking out about treating unvaccinated coronavirus patients, encouraging those who haven’t gotten the shot to do so and warning that “it’s not too late, but someday it might be.”

Dr. Brytney Cobia, a physician at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, published an emotional post to her Facebook on Sunday, reflecting on the “very serious” COVID cases she’s seeing at the hospital.

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” she said. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”





July 21, 2021

Nantucket advises face masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise — 11:36 p.m.

By Jeremy Fox, Globe staff

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise on Cape Cod and the Islands, Nantucket’s Health and Human Services Department issued an advisory Wednesday asking all residents and visitors to wear face masks indoors in public locations when physical distancing isn’t possible.

The advisory applies to those who have been vaccinated as well as those who haven’t, Nantucket officials said.

Provincetown COVID-19 cluster grows to 256 confirmed cases, town manager says — 6:48 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

A COVID-19 cluster in Provincetown that prompted officials there to issue an indoor mask-wearing advisory earlier this week has grown to 256 confirmed cases, a town official said.

On Monday, town officials said from July 1 through July 16, 132 positive COVID-19 cases had been identified, a “vast majority” in fully vaccinated people. But as of Tuesday, the number of cases had nearly doubled, Town Manager Alex Morse wrote in a Facebook post. Officials are investigating the vaccination status of those who tested positive, he said.

July 20, 2021

33 people test positive for COVID-19 at West Yarmouth nursing home, health officials confirm — 2:21 p.m.

By Alexandra Chaidez, Globe correspondent

The spread of COVID-19 on Cape Cod grew more alarming Tuesday with news that 33 cases of the virus have been reported in a nursing home in West Yarmouth, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed.

Twenty-four residents and 9 staff members at Maplewood at Mayflower Place in West Yarmouth have tested positive for the virus since July 10, a DPH spokesperson confirmed in an email to the Globe on Tuesday.

Cape Cod is weathering a surge in COVID cases at the height of tourism season, including many among vaccinated people — 7:25 p.m.

By Kay Lazar and Camille Caldera, Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent

State officials dispatched teams of health workers to Cape Cod and issued new safety guidance amid worrisome signs Tuesday that COVID cases are on the rise across the renowned summer playground.

Despite having one of the most vaccinated populations in the state, Cape Cod now has the highest rate of new COVID cases in Massachusetts. Health officials are battling an outbreak in Provincetown that has infected at least 132 people since July 1 — most of them vaccinated — as well as a cluster in a Yarmouth nursing home, where as many as 33 residents and staff are infected, many of them already vaccinated, too.

Other Cape communities, including Barnstable, Falmouth, and Truro, are also reporting a recent rise in cases, prompting a flurry of actions from state health officials, including the deployment of hundreds of rapid COVID test kits to health care providers and stricter staff COVID testing rules for Cape nursing homes. State health officials also are closely tracking the new cases, many of them tourists who live in other parts of Massachusetts and beyond.