Newton implements mask requirements inside public areas of municipal buildings; New Jersey orders COVID vaccine for teachers

Coronavirus case counts are once again rising across the US, near and far. Health officials are scrambling to vaccinate as the Delta variant takes hold.

Massachusetts students might be required to wear masks in September. Here’s what to know — 2:33 p.m.

By Felicia Gans, Globe Staff

Massachusetts may be on the precipice of issuing a mask-wearing mandate for public schools statewide through at least the end of September.

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is slated to vote Tuesday to determine whether Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley should have the authority to issue the mask-wearing mandate.

Here’s what we know about the proposal:

Reverend Jesse Jackson and wife remain hospitalized for COVID-19 — 2:29 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said.

Both were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Saturday, with their age as a factor, according to their son Jonathan Jackson. Jesse Jackson is 79 and Jacqueline is 77. A day later, their son said both parents were resting comfortably at the hospital and “responding positively to their treatments.”

“The status of my parents has not changed,” Jonathan Jackson said in a Monday statement. “We are ever mindful that COVID-19 is a serious disease and we ask that you continue in prayer for my parents, as we remain prayerful for yours.”

Jesse Jackson has been fully vaccinated, receiving his first shot at a public event in January. Jacqueline Jackson has not been vaccinated, according to longtime family spokesman Frank Watkins. He declined to elaborate.

New Jersey orders vaccine for teachers of 1.4 million-plus school kids — 2:20 p.m.

By Bloomberg

Governor Phil Murphy will require New Jersey school staff to be vaccinated for Covid-19 or tested weekly, a step aimed at slowing the pandemic as more than 1.4 million children prepare to return to classes statewide for the first time since March 2020. The governor ordered the state workforce to do the same.

By The Associated Press

Some emergency medical service workers in Maine spoke out against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate because of concerns that it would lead to ill-timed staff shortages.

The Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services held a public hearing on the subject on Monday. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced new rules earlier in August that require all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.

Kyle Baker, a paramedic with Winthrop Ambulance Service, said “there are people who are willing to walk away” over the mandate. The new rules apply to firefighters and ambulance crews, as well as other health workers.

More than 600 people participated in the virtual meeting, and most who spoke were against the mandate. A common concern among the speakers who opposed the mandate was that would exacerbate emergency worker shortages.

Some speakers said they also feared burned-out workers who have complied with vaccine guidelines might quit because of an even heavier work burden.

Mills has said the health worker mandate is about “protecting health care workers, their patients, including our most vulnerable, and our health care capacity.”

The debate is taking place as the state grapples with rising cases of the coronavirus.

Newton implements mask requirements inside public areas of municipal buildings — 1:36 p.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Newton is requiring city workers and visitors inside public areas of municipal buildings to wear masks amid increasing cases of COVID-19 across the state in recent weeks.

The measure, which began Thursday, requires everyone to wear face coverings inside Newton public buildings in publicly accessible areas, including in City Hall, the Newton Free Library, Senior Center, and the police and fire stations, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

33% of unvaccinated Americans say they will never get vaccinated according to survey — 12:54 p.m.

By The Associated Press

On Monday, Platform premise released data and findings on vaccine hesitancy in the United States and United Kingdom.

The survey, which was conducted in August 2021, polled approximately 5,000 participants in the US and 1,000 participants in the UK.

The results revealed important distinctions among unvaccinated populations in the US and UK and show varying levels of resistance to vaccination.

Americans were twice as likely to not have received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (45%) than their U.K. counterparts (23%). 33% of unvaccinated Americans and 23% of unvaccinated U.K. citizens said they would never get vaccinated.

Of those who are currently unvaccinated, 39% of Americans and 33% of U.K. participants said they would not get vaccinated because they do not trust the government Of those who are currently unvaccinated, 46% of U.K. participants said they would get vaccinated if there were more proof the vaccines worked compared to only 21% of unvaccinated Americans. Only 7% of American unvaccinated participants said they were not getting vaccinated because they didn’t think COVID was a real danger, but 33% of unvaccinated U.K. participants listed that as their reasoning.

COVID optimists see US nearing Delta peak, but risks abound — 12:16 p.m.

By Bloomberg

Covid-19 cases are falling in many of the original delta-variant hot spots in the U.S. That means the rest of the country could soon follow, dodging the mass hospitalizations and surging deaths seen recently in Florida and the Deep South.

Maybe.

Pentagon to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for military after full Pfizer approval — 11:16 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine.

Cam Newton to miss Patriots’ practices because of COVID protocol ‘misunderstanding’ — 11:08 a.m.

By Nicole Yang, Globe Staff

Quarterback Cam Newton will be unable to attend practice until Thursday because of a “misunderstanding” involving COVID testing, the Patriots announced Monday.

Newton was not spotted on the field for practice, his first absence of training camp. Soon after the session began, the Patriots released a statement explaining his status.

US daily COVID death toll tops 1,000 — 10:58 a.m.

By Bloomberg

The U.S. is recording more than 1,000 deaths a day from Covid-19, with the daily toll more than tripling in a month. The seven-day average of fatalities topped 1,000 on Saturday and Sunday, crossing that level for two straight days for the first time since March, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. More than 628,500 Americans have died from Covid since the pandemic began.

State health officials warn of fake mask exemption form — 10:50 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Rhode Island public health officials are warning residents about a fake form circulating that gives the bearer a medical or religious exemption from coronavirus face covering requirements.

The certificate even includes a state Department of Health logo, the agency said in a tweet Sunday.

“It was not developed by RIDOH or any official source, should not be filled out, and should not/will not be accepted by any entity, as the form is not legitimate,” the department wrote in the tweet.

The agency did not say where the fake certificate originated.

The state has recently been restoring mask mandates for some indoor spaces in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Last week Gov. Daniel McKee issued an executive order requiring masks in K-12 schools for the upcoming school year regardless of vaccination status.

Before the order, McKee had simply recommended masks for schoolchildren, leaving the final decision up to individual school districts.

But state officials said more than a quarter of Rhode Island’s new coronavirus cases are among children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccination.

Vietnam tightens virus lockdown ahead of Harris visit — 10:26 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Vietnam’s largest metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, went into a tightened lockdown Monday to battle its worst outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, just a day ahead of the arrival of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on a state visit.

The city has mobilized police and army troops to enforce the lockdown and to deliver food as well as necessities to each household, city authorities announced. Under the stricter measures imposed for at least two weeks, people in “high risk” districts are not allowed to leave their homes.

“People must absolutely stay put, isolate from each other, from house to house, from community to community,” Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said when the new restrictions were announced last week.

On Sunday evening, just hours before the intensified lockdown went into effect, the ministry reported 737 virus deaths, its highest single-day total, increasing the death toll since the pandemic began to 8,277, most in the southern region.

Harris is scheduled to hold talks with Vietnamese leaders including Chinh on the COVID-19 situation, as well as regional security issues and economic cooperation, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

Her visit will be to the capital, Hanoi, which is more than 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) north of Ho Chi Minh City but is also under lockdown.

By The Associated Press

All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials said Monday as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation’s most populous city.

Denmark says no more lockdowns after successful vaccine rollout — 9:30 a.m.

By Bloomberg

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says the country is not likely to see anymore national lockdowns in the future after a very successful vaccine rollout and low contamination figures, she told reporters in Copenhagen on Monday.

The government expects to offer a third vaccine jab at some point and is currently investigating at what time the extra inoculation makes sense.

Separately, the government said it will spend as much as 800 million kroner ($125 million) to help Bavarian Nordic A/S finance its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. “It has shown really good results so far,” Health Minister Magnus Heunickesaid in a Copenhagen press briefing on Monday. The vaccine is expected to be approved “early next year,” he said.

China reports zero new local daily infections — 9:25 a.m.

By Bloomberg

China had zero locally transmitted cases and 21 imported coronavirus infections on Aug. 22, the National Health Commission said in a statement, as the country has worked to control a wave of delta variant cases. It also reported 16 imported asymptomatic infections.

China’s model shows what it takes to get COVID under control, and raises questions about whether other nations would be willing and able to follow the same steps.

Pregnant, unvaccinated, and intubated: doctors alarmed by rise — 9:17 a.m.

By Bloomberg

More young and healthy pregnant people are ending up hospitalized on ventilators, delivering babies prematurely, and sometimes dying from Covid-19 during the delta-fueled spike in cases.

Doctors across the country are reporting this trend, not seen in previous surges, largely in the South but also in states like California and Washington. As of Aug. 14, 76.2% of pregnant people were unvaccinated.

Pregnant women with Covid-19 are 15 times more likely to die, 14 times more likely to need to be intubated, and 22 times more likely to have pre-term birth than those who are uninfected, according to a study published this month in JAMA Network Open. “I have not seen risks like this,” said Linda Eckert, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington.

600,000 COVID cases daily if India doesn’t vaccinate more, study says — 9:03 a.m.

By Bloomberg

India may record an unprecedented 600,000 new infections a day if the country fails to boost the pace of vaccination and avert a third coronavirus wave, according to a new study.

The National Institute of Disaster Management -- which falls under the interior ministry -- predicts a surge in cases as early as October. Daily infections could reduce to 200,000 if the government executes its 10-million-a-day vaccination plan, the report stated, citing a study by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Energy University and Nirma University.

The NIDM advises organizing hospital beds and and vaccinating the vulnerable to avert the devastation of the second wave that peaked in May, after killing more than 250,000 residents. Other forecasters have also predicted a new wave in coming weeks, though most see it as weaker than the previous surge.

The handling of the second wave led to widespread criticism of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity fell to 24% in August from 66% a year ago, the India Today survey showed. India has fully vaccinated only 9% of its population.

The study, while acknowledging lack of scientific evidence that a possible third wave may affect kids, suggested vaccinating children with serious underlying health conditions.

Oregon doctors make plea to the unvaccinated: ‘We cannot keep fighting this fight without your help’ — 8:52 a.m.

By The Washington Post

After more than a year and a half on the front lines of the pandemic, Charlotte Ransom has spent the last several months urging her emergency room patients to get the coronavirus vaccine. No matter how hard the Eugene, Ore., doctor has tried, Ransom, 44, said some patients are still refusing the shot - even as some intensive care units in the state run out of beds.

“I’m exhausted,” Ransom told The Washington Post. “The fight is just too much for me right now. Going to work is a difficult process these days.”

Egypt reports first case of the Delta variant — 8:46 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Egypt’s health Minister says Monday they have detected the country’s first case of the alarming coronavirus delta variant last month.

Health Minister Hala Zayed told a news conference in Cairo that the first case of delta variant was for a 35-year-old Egyptian woman that showed “very mild” symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

Zayed said authorities have recently detected others cases of the contagious delta variant but none required hospitalization.

Egypt has recorded more than 286,350 cases so far in the pandemic, including 16,671 deaths. The actual figures are believed to be much higher, given limited testing.

Two New York judges ordered defendants to get vaccinated. Can they do that? — 8:30 a.m.

By The New York Times

The defendant was charged with a number of minor crimes, including drug possession and shoplifting. He was prepared to plead guilty, and prosecutors agreed. But a Bronx judge approving the deal added his own unusual condition.

The defendant had to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A week later, a Manhattan judge made the same order, this time of a woman seeking bail before a trial.

Majority of Americans support mask and vaccine mandates in schools, poll says — 8:22 a.m.

By The Associated Press

As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines.

About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Similar shares say teachers and eligible students should also be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Australian town shoots and kills shelter-bound dogs over coronavirus concerns — 6:09 a.m.

By The Washington Post

A local government in rural Australia shot and killed dogs that were set to go to an animal shelter in another town over concerns that the shelter’s employees could spread the coronavirus by traveling to pick up the animals.

The Bourke Shire Council, a local government in the remote northwestern part of the state of New South Wales, killed the dogs “to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations” from the coronavirus, according to a statement from the New South Wales Office of Local Government, which oversees the council and other local governments.

Delta upends US labor chief’s plans for swift jobs comeback — 5:37 a.m.

By Bloomberg

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh had high hopes for September: Receding COVID-19 risk, easing restrictions and steadily improving jobs numbers. But the Delta variant’s aggressive path has shaken his expectations for a rapidly recovering labor market.

The resurgence of coronavirus cases has already pushed back a return to the office for many Americans and slowed down consumer activity. Walsh’s own department is delaying a partial return until at least October.

“I was hoping that we could have a nice recovery here in the month of September,” Walsh, 54, said in a wide-ranging Zoom interview with Bloomberg News Thursday from his home in Dorchester, Boston. “We’ve had some good job growth here in the last six months,” and “I get worried that this is going to slow some of that.”

Walsh said the Delta variant could upend his expectation that July payrolls — with the most positions added in nearly a year — would be a prelude to future months. He now says he’s concerned about the resurgence of cases dragging on the workforce and economic growth.

The US labor market is still in the midst of clawing back from the crisis, with about 5.7 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

Vietnam imposes strict lockdown in southern city ahead of Harris visit — 2:55 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Vietnam’s largest metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, began a strict lockdown on Monday in an attempt to curb its worst coronavirus outbreak, a day before US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the country on a state visit.

People in high-risk districts are not allowed to leave home under the tight restrictions, which will remain in effect for at least two weeks. The city said it has mobilized police and army troops to monitor the lockdown and to deliver food as other necessities to each household.

Officials hope to flatten the surge and ease the pressure on the overloaded health care system by asking people to “stay put” and “stay in.” Since the wave of infections began at the end of April, Vietnam has reported 344,000 cases, with Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring Binh Duong accounting for most of them.

Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam’s entire southern region have already been in lockdown since July, when the Delta variant started to spread quickly. Public gatherings are banned, non-essential business are closed and people are asked to only leave home to buy food or for urgent matters.

Ardern further extends New Zealand lockdown as outbreak grows — 12:38 a.m.

By Bloomberg

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern further extended a nationwide lockdown as an outbreak of the Delta strain of coronavirus continues to grow.

The entire country will remain at Level 4 restrictions, the highest level of lockdown, until midnight on Aug. 27, Ardern told a news conference Monday in Wellington. That means the lockdown, initially put in place for three days, will now be in force for at least 10 days.

Largest city Auckland, the epicenter of the outbreak, will remain in lockdown until midnight on Aug. 31, Ardern said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported 35 new community infections, taking the total to 107.

August 23, 2021

Taiwan’s president receives domestically developed vaccine — 11:42 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received her first dose of the island’s domestically developed coronavirus vaccine on Monday, launching its rollout to the public.

The vaccine, made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., was given emergency approval by regulators in July using a shortcut that prompted fierce opposition from parts of Taiwan’s medical and scientific community.

Surgeon general says FDA vaccine approval will likely lead to more vaccine mandates — 11:30 p.m.

By The Associated Press

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says he wouldn’t be surprised if the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine comes soon and he expects that it will spur more vaccine mandates by schools and businesses.

Murthy said Sunday he didn’t want to get ahead of the FDA’s announcement but didn’t disagree it could happen this week. He cited a wealth of data showing Pfizer’s two-dose regimen is safe and effective.

Currently the vaccine is being distributed under the FDA’s emergency use authorization. Murthy said he believes that once the agency completes its full review and issues approval, more Americans will be persuaded to get the shots.

He also anticipated more vaccine requirements, including for teachers and staff, describing mandates as a “reasonable” thing to do to create a safe environment for children and others.

Murthy said that given the highly transmissible delta variant, “We have got to take every step we can” when health and well-being is “on the line.”

He spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union,” ABC’s “This Week” and “Fox News Sunday.”

A hospital finds an unlikely group opposing vaccination: its workers — 9:59 p.m.

By The New York Times

Their movement started discreetly — just a handful of people communicating on encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Signal. But in just days, it had ballooned tenfold. And within two weeks, it had turned into a full-blown public protest, with people waving picket signs to denounce efforts to push them to receive coronavirus vaccines.

But these were not just any vaccine resisters. They were nurses, medical technicians, infection control officers and other staff who work at a hospital in Staten Island, which has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection of any borough in New York City.

US Representative Troy Nehls tests positive for COVID-19 — 7:33 p.m.

By The Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.

Nehls, a Republican from the Houston area, said Saturday that he is fully vaccinated and hopes the symptoms pass soon. “All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday. “It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness & death from COVID.”

Nehls, the former sheriff of Fort Bend County who was elected to Congress last year, had said on Wednesday that a close family member had tested positive. Nehls said he has been quarantining at home and will continue to do so for at least the next 10 days.

COVID-19 cases overwhelm Gulf Coast, leaving region with no ICU beds — 7:09 p.m.

By The New York Times

The Gulf Coast, which draws tourists to beaches across several Southern states, has been sorely afflicted as the delta variant tears through the region, which has relatively low rates of vaccination and often lax safety measures.

Even compared to other parts of the South that are struggling against the latest wave of the virus, the Gulf Coast stands out like a red scar on maps that depict coronavirus hot spots and hospitalizations.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19 — 6:53 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive.

“I’m told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. “So I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”

When the Republican governor announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus, his office said he was in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott said Saturday that he will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.

Abbott, who was vaccinated in December, has refused calls to reinstate mask mandates as the highly contagious delta variant surges in Texas.

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19 — 6:39 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press.

The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier. Doctors were “carefully monitoring their condition” because of their ages, Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, said in a statement.

Jesse Jackson is 79, and Jacqueline is 77.

“Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments,” Jonathan Jackson said. “My family appreciates all of the expressions of concern and prayers that have been offered on their behalf, and we will continue to offer our prayers for your family as well.”

Beating back Delta will take extra COVID shot for privileged few — 7:18 a.m.

By Bloomberg

The roll out of a third dose of COVID vaccine has sparked debate on ethical and political grounds, since a large swath of the human population is yet to receive any inoculation. But the case for boosters on scientific grounds is building.

The reason is Delta. The most-infectious coronavirus variant to emerge so far is in a race with the human immune system, and there’s mounting evidence that Delta is winning — at least initially. Fully vaccinated individuals infected with the variant have peak virus levels in the upper airways as high as those lacking immunity, a large study from the UK showed last week.

Iran reports new record for daily COVID deaths — 7:13 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media.

The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.

Iran’s previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths was recorded Aug. 16. The country reported its highest number of daily cases the next day, with more than 50,000.

A five-day lockdown in the country ended on Saturday.

The current wave of infections is Iran’s fifth of the pandemic and fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. The country also is struggling to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus. Some 7 percent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.

Vietnam orders COVID test for millions in Ho Chi Minh City — 6:42 a.m.

By Bloomberg

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered COVID-19 tests for all of Ho Chi Minh City after the government dispatched the military to dispense food in the nation’s commercial hub amid new drastic measures to contain a worsening outbreak.

Uncertainty swept across the city of almost 10 million through the weekend, triggered by conflicting information from authorities about food shopping restrictions. Local media depicted crowds of residents descending on food markets and standing in lines for hours. The curbs on shopping are set to be in place starting Monday until Sept. 6.

The Southeast Asian country is battling its worst coronavirus wave with a record 11,299 domestic new virus cases reported Saturday. Ho Chi Minh City is the nation’s epicenter with more than 171,000 reported domestic patients out of the country’s 332,626 local cases since April 27, the start of latest national outbreak. The city has recorded 80 percent of the country’s COVID-19 deaths.

Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths — 12:18 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Cheryl Simpson was supposed to be celebrating her 60th birthday over lunch with friends but instead found herself confined to her Auckland home.

The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into strict lockdown this past week. While others might see that as draconian, New Zealanders generally support such measures because they worked so well in the past.

Elsewhere around the Pacific, though, Japan is resisting such measures in the face of a record-breaking surge, instead emphasizing its accelerating vaccine program. And Australia has fallen somewhere in the middle.

August 22, 2021

Four weeks in July: Inside the Biden administration’s struggle to contain the Delta surge — 11:16 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Early last month, as the planned Fourth of July blowout at the White House approached, top health officials inside the Biden administration began calling each other with a flurry of anxious questions.

Would the president declare victory too soon? Would the event be seen as beating a virus that was not yet defeated? And would the massive party, with 1,000 guests, contribute to the virus’s spread?

Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID — 11:15 p.m.

By The Associated Press

A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Facebook says post that cast doubt on coronavirus vaccine among the most popular on the platform this year — 11:13 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Facebook said Saturday evening that an article raising concerns that the coronavirus vaccine could lead to death was the top performing US link on its platform from January through March of this year, acknowledging the widespread reach of such material for the first time.

It also said another site that pushed covid-19 misinformation was also among the top 20 most visited pages on the platform.

Tokyo may use Olympic venues as hospitals — 10:12 p.m.

By Bloomberg

The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering converting some Olympic facilities into field hospitals to treat coronavirus infections as cases in the country hit record levels, the Sankei newspaper reported, citing unidentified people.

Olympic venues are spread out throughout the city, which makes them convenient for emergency response, according to the report. Any changes would take place after the closing of the Paralympic Games on Sept. 5, it said.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID — 8:27 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

State-run COVID testing and vaccination sites set to close in R.I. on Sunday — 7:30 p.m.

By The Associated Press

In response to Hurricane Henri, Rhode Island is closing all state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites on Sunday, the state Department of Health said in a statement.

The state will continue to monitor hurricane conditions and assess whether sites will reopen or remain closed on Monday.

People who had vaccination appointments for Sunday are being contacted directly with information about new appointments.

People who had testing appointments canceled will not need to make new appointments. They can go to the site where their appointment was scheduled with a print or screenshot of their confirmation notice, and they will be tested.

COVID-19 fall forecasts show deaths increase, but toll depends on path taken — 6:41 p.m.

By Kay Lazar, Globe Staff

Another season lost to pandemic may lie ahead.

Two separate disease forecasting teams are predicting that COVID-19 deaths will rise in Massachusetts and across the country for weeks to come, as the grim flood of new infections and steady rise in hospitalizations that began around July 4 continues.

Meanwhile, a third forecasting team has acknowledged that the ongoing surge is even stronger than they predicted only a few weeks ago based on early July data because they had underestimated the contagiousness of the Delta strain of the virus.

But the extremity of the COVID surge’s high-water mark, and how quickly Massachusetts turns the tide, depends on choices about wearing masks and getting vaccinated that can mean the difference between life and death, several disease trackers said.

Some Vermont clubs to require proof of vaccination for entry — 5:48 p.m.

By Associated Press

Some Vermont entertainment venues are asking visitors for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend events.

Higher Ground in South Burlington and the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington have announced such policies, and the coffee house, bar and music venue Radio Bean and the bar Three Needs, both in Burlington, enacted similar plans earlier this month, the Burlington Free Press reported.

University of North Carolina reports second cluster of COVID cases — 4:58 p.m.

By Bloomberg

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has identified a second cluster of Covid-19 cases, amid a debate over whether the school should mandate vaccines.

The school said in a Twitter post Saturday that the cluster involved five cases at a residence hall. Less than two weeks ago, just before students returned for the semester, another cluster was announced at the pharmacy school.

While UNC does not require vaccinations, it said Friday that unvaccinated students will be tested twice a week. A total of 173 cases have been reported at the school this month.

US weekly coronavirus infections surpass 1 million — 3:17 p.m.

By Bloomberg

U.S. weekly infections slightly exceeded 1 million on Friday, apparently for the first time since the surge last winter, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is poised to fully approve Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine early next week as President Joe Biden’s administration tries to woo more Americans to get the shot.

Australia’s state of Victoria expanded its lockdown beyond the city of Melbourne and introduced measures to protect children. Sri Lanka also began another lockdown, its first since June.

Protesters still marching in France against COVID-19 health pass — 2:21 p.m.

By Associated Press

Thousands of protesters are marching again in cities and towns across France against a COVID-19 health pass required to enter restaurants and cafes, cultural and sports venues.

For a sixth straight Saturday, opponents denounced what they see as a restriction of their freedom. Many have criticized the measure, claiming the French government was implicitly making vaccines obligatory.

In Paris, four demonstrations were organized by different groups. Elsewhere in the country, over 200 protests were taking place.

Despite the protests, polls have shown the majority of French people support the health pass. More than 40.5 million people in France, or 60%, are fully vaccinated.

Since last month, France is registering a high number of infections -- about 22,000 each day.

Across the country, mask and vaccine conflicts are descending into violence and harassment — 1:18 p.m.

Associated Press

The Hawaii lieutenant governor watched in horror as protesters showed up outside his condo, yelled at him through bullhorns and beamed strobe lights into the building to harass him over vaccine requirements.

A parent in Northern California barged into his daughter’s elementary school and punched a teacher in the face over mask rules. At a school in Texas, a parent ripped a mask off a teacher’s face during a “Meet the Teacher” event.

A Missouri hospital leader was approached in a parking garage this week by a man from Alabama who handed him papers accusing him of “crimes against humanity,” and it was not the only in-your-face encounter over vaccines and masks. School board members, county commissioners, doctors and local leaders are regularly confronted at meetings and in public with angry taunts that compare them to the Taliban, Nazis, Marxists and the leaders of Japanese internment camps.

Across the country, anti-vaccine and anti-mask demonstrations are taking scary and violent turns, and educators, medical professionals and public figures have been stunned at the level at which they have been vilified for even stating their opinion. And they have been terrified over how far protesters will go in confronting leaders outside their homes and in their workplaces.

Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID — 11:51 a.m.

Assoicated Press

Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore, in Alabama, figured they were low-risk for COVID-19. With conflicting viewpoints about whether to get vaccinated against the virus filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait.

On July 20, Josh came home from work with a slight cough initially thought to be sinus trouble. On Aug. 11, he died of COVID-19 at a north Alabama hospital as Christina Tidmore witnessed a doctor and her team frantically try to resuscitate her husband.

“She would say, ‘I need a pulse. ‘I would hear, ‘no pulse,’ “Christina Tidmore said through tears. “They were trying so hard.”

“Nobody should go through this. He was only 36 and I’m 35 and we have three kids.”

Parents are getting coached on how to escape mask and vaccine rules — 10:08 a.m.

Associated Press

An Oregon school superintendent is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability law. A pastor at a California megachurch is offering religious exemptions for anyone morally conflicted over vaccine requirements.

And Louisiana’s attorney general has posted sample letters on his office’s Facebook page for those seeking to get around the governor’s mask rules.

Across the U.S., religious figures, doctors, public officials and other community leaders are trying to help people circumvent COVID-19 precautions.

While proponents of these workarounds say they are looking out for children’s health and parents’ rights, others say such stratagems are dishonest and irresponsible and could undermine efforts to beat back the highly contagious delta variant.

Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated — 9:53 a.m.

Washington Post

The nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions.

With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.

“We are definitely aware of patients who have refused blood products from vaccinated donors,” said Julie Katz Karp, who directs the blood bank and transfusion medicine program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia.

Emily Osment, an American Red Cross spokesperson, said her organization has fielded questions from clients worried that vaccinated blood would be “tainted,” capable of transmitting components from the coronavirus vaccines. Red Cross officials said they have had to reassure clients that a coronavirus vaccine, which is injected into muscle or the layer of skin below, doesn’t circulate in the blood.

University of Virginia disenrolls unvaccinated students ahead of fall semester — 8:49 a.m.

Washington Post

Forty-nine students who registered for fall classes at the University of Virginia have been disenrolled after failing to meet the school’s vaccine mandate, officials said Friday.

The campus unveiled its vaccine mandate in May and the overwhelming majority of the campus is in compliance, officials said. More than 96 percent of U-Va. students are vaccinated against the coronavirus and 335 students with religious and medical exemptions have been granted permanent waivers, officials said.

An additional 184 temporary waivers were granted to students who have had trouble getting vaccinated but plan to get their shots upon arriving to campus.

Less than 1 percent of students enrolled — or 238 students — are not in compliance, “but only 49 of those students had actually selected courses, meaning that a good number of the remaining 189 may not have been planning to return to the university this fall at all, regardless of our vaccination policy,” said Brian Coy, a school spokesman.

Students have until Aug. 25 to get into compliance and re-enroll for fall semester classes, Coy added. Students can also choose to return to campus in the spring, but only after meeting the vaccination requirement.

U-Va., along with hundreds of other campuses, unveiled its vaccine mandate for students in May. The university since then has sent students “multiple reminders” about the policy, Coy said in an email.

Hundreds arrested, fined during Australia lockdown protests — 6:50 a.m.

By The Associated Press

More than 250 people who were protesting coronavirus lockdowns in Australia were arrested Saturday and many faced fines for defying health orders, authorities said.

At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests, which took place in multiple cities nationwide. The largest and most violent protest was in Melbourne. Many were organized by people in encrypted online chat groups.

Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and the capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month. Under the rules of the lockdown, people are mostly confined to their homes and have limits placed on their social interactions.

Germany sees steady rise in virus infection rate — 5:22 a.m.

By The Associated Press

New COVID-19 infections in Germany have reached their highest level in nearly three months amid a steady rise powered by the delta variant.

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Saturday that 51.6 new cases per 100,000 residents were reported over the last seven days. It’s the first time since May 25 that the infection rate has been above 50, but it has been increasing since hitting a low of 4.9 in early July.

The disease control center said that 8,092 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours -- up from 5,644 a week earlier. More cases are getting detected as summer vacations end and children return to schools in some parts of Germany.

German authorities have been trying to reinvigorate the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, which has slowed considerably. Official figures showed that 63.8% of Germany’s population had received at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday and 58.5% was fully vaccinated.

Vietnam calls on army for food delivery ahead of lockdown — 3:41 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Vietnam’s government said it is sending troops to Ho Chi Minh City to help deliver food and aid to households as it further tightens restrictions on people’s movements amid a worsening surge of the coronavirus.

The army personnel will be deployed to help with logistics as the city of 10 million people asks residents to “stay put” for two weeks starting from Monday, a report on the government website said Friday.

The move comes as Vietnam, which weathered much the pandemic with very few cases, recorded more than 10,000 new infections and 390 deaths on Friday. Ho Chi Minh City accounted for 3,500 of those infections.

Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend — 12:42 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Oregon and Oregon State became the first Power Five schools to announce they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for people over the age of 12 to attend football games.

In its announcement Friday, Oregon said the decision was made with public health authorities and “peer institutions in the state.”

The mandate goes into effect Monday and comes at the end of a week when state officials warned of rapidly filling hospitals as daily reported cases reached record numbers.

Oregon is one of several Pac-12 schools that is requiring students and employees to be vaccinated or apply for an exemption.

August 20, 2021

Florida mayor urges water limits because of surging COVID-19 hospitalizations — 10:25 p.m.

By The Associated Pres

The mayor of the Florida city of Orlando asked residents on Friday to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars immediately, saying water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city’s water with liquid oxygen and supplies that ordinarily go toward water treatment have been diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus, Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

By Bloomberg

About 150 people, many saying they were health-care workers, protested in front of the state capitol in Santa Fe against vaccine mandates, the Associated Press reported.

New Mexico requires vaccines for some health care workers, and several hospitals say caregivers must get inoculated or face firing. “I believe the vaccine is harmful,” one protester was quoted as saying.

Virginia’s largest school district requiring employees to get a vaccine or be tested — 8:32 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Officials in the D.C. area are dramatically ramping up coronavirus vaccination efforts - requiring inoculations for school and county employees and preparing to offer third doses to the public - as infection and death rates spike in the region.

Although vaccine decisions have spilled out regularly over the past month, Friday ushered in a slew of such announcements. Virginia’s largest school district, Fairfax County Public Schools, said it will require employees to receive a coronavirus vaccine or submit to repeated testing.

Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent, sources say — 6:37 p.m.

By New York Times

The Food and Drug Administration is pushing to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday, further expediting an earlier timeline for licensing the shot, according to people familiar with the agency’s planning.

Regulators were working to finish the process by Friday but were still working through a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company. The people familiar with the planning, who were not authorized to speak publicly about it, cautioned that the approval might slide beyond Monday if some components of the review need more time.

What parents need to know about kids under 12 and monoclonal antibody treatments — 6:26 p.m.

By Alexa Gagosz, Globe Staff

Hasbro Children’s Hospital is now offering monoclonal antibody treatments to pediatric patients 11 and younger that have tested positive with COVID-19.

Officials at the US Food and Drug Administration recently an emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibody treatments for pediatric patients age 12 and older, but Lifespan Corporation, which owns Hasbro Children’s, is participating in a new open research study offering the treatment to even younger patients.

Fenway working on details of new mask rules — 6:12 p.m.

By Michael Silverman, Globe Staff

An exact line between what’s indoors and what’s outdoors at Fenway Park will soon be drawn.

In order to comply with the new indoor mask mandate ordered by Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Friday, the Red Sox await talks with the City of Boston to make sure they can tell patrons of their mostly but not exclusively outdoor venue exactly when and where they will have to don masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Apple delays office return until at least 2022, as Delta scrambles employers’ plans — 5:24 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Tech giant Apple will delay the planned return of its employees to its offices until January 2022 at the earliest, The Washington Post has confirmed.

The iPhone maker was due to welcome staff back into offices this fall before delaying the move to next year due to concerns over rising coronavirus cases and the delta variant, Bloomberg News reported. It’s the latest move that could signal a more complex return-to-work plan for major U.S. companies.

What you need to know about Boston’s new indoor mask rules — 4:50 p.m.

By Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff

On Friday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced that face masks will be required in all indoor public settings in the city of Boston. This new mandate is being implemented to prevent further spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know the new masking rules.

Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk pay — 4:08 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if school districts in two counties don’t immediately do away with strict mask mandates as the state continues to battle through high hospitalization rates.

School boards in Broward and Alachua counties received a warning Friday from the State Board of Education giving them 48 hours to walk back their decisions to require masks for all students, only exempting kids that have a doctor’s note.

By Travis Andersen and Emma Platoff, Globe Staff

The head of the MBTA’s largest union says that the labor group won’t agree to Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for executive branch workers without negotiating the terms of the policy, echoing the sentiments of some other unions affected by the policy.

Jim Evers, president of Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, made the comments in a statement posted Thursday to the union’s website, soon after Baker announced the policy, which mandates that tens of thousands of state employees prove they’ve been inoculated against COVID-19 by mid-October or risk being fired.

Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars — 3:15 p.m.

By The Associated Press

San Francisco became the first major city in the nation to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday for people dining inside restaurants, working out in gyms or attending indoor concerts.

Restaurants and bars posted signs and added extra staff to begin verifying people’s proof of vaccination before allowing them in.

US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium — 2:57 p.m.

By The Associated Press

A federal appeals court on Friday said a pause on evictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus can remain in place for now, setting up a battle before the nation’s highest court.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia landlords to block the eviction moratorium reinstated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month.

Mask rules are back in Boston. So are questions. — 2:19 p.m.

By Janelle Nanos and Angela Yang, Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent

For many small businesses owners and employees, acting mayor Kim Janey’s announcement on Friday that she would reinstate a COVID-19 mask mandate for public venues in Boston on Aug. 27 felt like deja vu.

Many feared the move would deter customers from patronizing their already-struggling businesses. Others worried it might prompt more offices downtown to delay a return to work. Yet some were relieved to have a higher authority step in at a moment when the Delta variant poses new risks to their staff and patrons. All told, the return of the mask mandate was a potent reminder that COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon.

India approves first DNA-based COVID shot, boosting vaccine plan — 1:15 p.m.

By The Associated Press

India granted emergency-use approval to its first DNA-based vaccine against COVID-19 as the world’s second-worst-hit nation seeks to bolster its immunization drive to ward off a possible third wave of infections.

By Tina Davis, Bloomberg

Courts in two U.S. states issued preliminary wins to advocates pushing for requirements that students wear masks in school, but the underlying issue is set for further legal review.

The Texas Supreme Court in a one-sentence order Thursday rejected Governor Greg Abbott’s request for quick action to stop localities from imposing mask mandates in schools. The ruling forces the governor, who is currently quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus, to go through the appellate court before seeking action from the state supreme court. The same court had previously upheld his ban on local mask mandates.

In Florida, another state where the governor is seeking to stop school mask mandates, a judge on Thursday denied a request to throw out a lawsuit challenging that ban. Further hearings will be held next week in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit in Tallahassee.

NYC will require vaccination for ‘high-risk’ school sports — 11:50 a.m.

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s public schools will require COVID-19 vaccinations for student athletes and coaches participating in “high-risk” sports including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, rugby and bowling, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

The students and coaches will have to get at least one dose before the start of competitive play, de Blasio said on radio station WNYC.

Bowling, while not a contact sport like football or wrestling, is on the list because it is indoors, de Blasio said.

Masks will be required for all students and staff when school start on Sept. 13, but while the mayor has urged all New Yorkers who are eligible for COVID-19 shots to get them, vaccination is not required either for school staff or for students over 12.

Asked about the possibility of requiring public school teachers to be vaccinated, de Blasio said, “We’re actively looking right now at different actions we could take.”

Montana is the only state to ban companies from employee vaccine requirements — 11:40 a.m.

By Iris Samuels, The Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — While many large companies across the U.S. have announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for their employees to return to work in-person, there is one state where such requirements are banned: Montana.

Under a new law passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year, requiring vaccines as a condition for employment is deemed “discrimination” and a violation of the state’s human rights laws.

Montana is the only state in the U.S. with a law like this for private employers, said Hemi Tewarson, executive director of the National Academy for State Health Policy.

The law has raised concern among employers across the state as Montana struggles with a rise in COVID-19 cases that is once again straining the state’s health care system.

Education Commissioner Riley to ask state board for authority to mandate masks for all K-12 students and staff — 11:27 a.m.

By Felicia Gans, Globe staff

Massachusetts K-12 students and staff members may be required to wear masks indoors through at least Oct. 1 under a proposal from Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Riley plans to ask the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to grant him the authority to mandate masks for all public schools until October. At that point, middle and high schools that have at least 80 percent of students and staff vaccinated would be allowed to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated people; other schools would have to keep it in place, and unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks.

“As students and staff prepare to return to school full-time, in-person, our priority is on a smooth reopening. With cases rising, this mask mandate will provide one more measure to support the health and safety of our students and staff this fall,” Riley said in a statement.

Coronavirus traces found in Mass. wastewater send an encouraging signal — 11:11 a.m.

By Martin Finucane, Globe staff

Will the downtick turn into a trend? In an encouraging sign for those weary of worrying about the Delta variant, the amount of coronavirus in Boston area wastewater declined recently.

Levels of coronavirus in the wastewater coming from both the northern section of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, which includes Boston, and the southern section declined for the four days ending Tuesday.

US extending ban on nonessential travel along borders with Canada and Mexico — 10:24 a.m.

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is extending a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19.

That’s despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction. U.S. border communities dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have urged the Biden administration to lift the ban.

Canada recently began letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country.

But the Department of Homeland Security said in a tweet Friday the restrictions on nonessential travel were still needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. It extended the ban until at least Sept. 21.

By Danny McDonald and Travis Andersen, Globe staff

The mandate takes effect at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 and applies to everyone over the age of 2 when they’re inside a business, club, place of assembly or other location open to the public.

Why are breakthrough COVID cases rising in Mass.? Experts blame waning immunity and surging Delta — 9:37 a.m.

By Camille Caldera, Globe correspondent

Although most vaccinated individuals have mild cases, some still land in the hospital. As of midweek, almost 30 percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated.

Using TikTok and Instagram, college students push the science behind COVID vaccines — 9:04 a.m.

By Susan Svrluga, The Washington Post

So when vaccines became available — and the chance for something she desperately wants, a return to normal college life — Samantha Callinan knew the best way to spread the word at William & Mary in Virginia.

It certainly wasn’t through cable news or official emails. After a year of restrictions and warnings, and with some students fearful of the vaccines or dismissive of the need for them, she said, “it’s important that we have a social media account run by students to explain this information.”

There have been targeted efforts to promote vaccination for the elderly, for Black people, for the homeless and other populations.

And at a growing number of universities across the country, students are trying to reach their vaccine-skeptical classmates where they are — on their phones — and persuade them to get shots.

As childhood COVID cases spike, school vaccination clinics are slow going — 8:46 a.m.

By Sheryl Gay Stolberg, The New York Times

Vaccination rates among middle and high school students need to rise drastically if the United States is going to achieve what are arguably the two most important goals in addressing the pandemic in the country right now: curbing the spread of the highly infectious delta variant and safely reopening schools. President Biden told school districts to hold vaccination clinics, but that is putting superintendents and principals — many of whom are already at the center of furious local battles over masking — in a delicate position.

‘Bracing for the worst’ in Florida’s COVID-19 hot zone — 8:33 a.m.

By Kelli Kennedy and Cody Jackson, The Associated Press

As quickly as one COVID patient is discharged, another waits for a bed in northeast Florida, the hot zone of the state’s latest surge. But the patients at Baptist Health’s five hospitals across Jacksonville are younger and getting sick from the virus faster than people did last summer.

Key trial finds AstraZeneca’s antibody drug prevents COVID-19 in high-risk groups — 7:45 a.m.

By Suzi Ring, Bloomberg

AstraZeneca Plc said its coronavirus antibody cocktail was found to be 77% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in high-risk people in a key trial, and the U.K. approved a rival’s drug as its first antibody treatment for the disease.

Results from Astra’s study found no one in the trial who received the cocktail contracted severe Covid-19 or died in relation to the disease, the company said in a statement Friday. The trial of 5,197 participants, which started in November, was looking at whether the drug could prevent infection in at-risk groups and took place in the U.S., U.K., Belgium, France and Spain.

Israel approves booster shots for people over 40 — 5:10 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Israel has made third booster shots against COVID-19 available to people age 40 and older in an effort to fight a surge of the delta variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is 49, got his jab on Friday. He pledged to share “all the data, all the information, all the insights” of the effort. Israel has been a leader in the fight against the deadly coronavirus and last month became the first country to offer booster shots. The U.S. has approved, but not yet made available, boosters for older Americans as well.

About 5.9 million people of Israel’s 9.3 million population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 5.4 million have received two doses, and 1.3 million have received a third dose.

After a summer of reopening, infections have continued to rise and prompted new government restrictions on gatherings. On Friday, the rate of tests that came back positive for coronavirus was 5.5 percent, government figures showed.

Thailand passes 1 million cases as latest surge drops — 4:20 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Thailand passed 1 million total coronavirus infections Friday as its latest surge dropped below 20,000 daily cases for the first time in 10 days.

Over 97% of the cases counted since the pandemic began have been since April.

The outbreak connected to Bangkok entertainment venues and travel during the traditional new year in mid-April grew more serious when the delta variant was detected in crowded construction worker camps and spread into markets, communities, and families.

The government closed public places and imposed other restrictions last month, but infections and deaths remained high.

On Friday, however, the Disease Control Department’s daily statistics report showed the average number of COVID-19 tests has fallen over the past seven days.

Thailand reported 19,851 new cases on Friday.

Apisamai Srirangsan, a deputy spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said in a briefing that although the number of daily cases remains high, it seems quite steady.

GOP governors, school districts battle over mask mandates — 3:40 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Millions of students in Florida, Texas, and Arizona are now required to wear masks in class as school boards in mostly Democratic areas have defied their Republican governors and made face coverings mandatory.

The three states are all hot spots in the nation’s recent COVID-19 surge, and defiant boards in Miami, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and other urban areas argue that requiring masks protects students, teachers and staff from contracting and spreading the virus as many pediatric hospitals fill.

The districts often cite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends teachers, staff and students all wear masks regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.

At 60, Peace Corps plots return to world after virus hiatus — 1:26 a.m.

By The Associated Press

More than a year after COVID-19 began sweeping the world, abruptly cutting short her Peace Corps stint, Cameron Beach is once again living in rural Malawi — this time on her own dime.

The Peace Corps, a US government program marking its 60th anniversary this year, boasted 7,000 volunteers in 62 countries in March 2020. They were given little time to pack before being put on a plane and sent back to the United States that month.

The organization now hopes to begin returning volunteers to the field late this year or early next year.

While Peace Corps volunteers would be required to be vaccinated, sending them back will depend on the situation in individual countries. Initially, about 2,400 evacuated volunteers expressed interest in going back and there are about 10,000 applications on file, Acting Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn told The Associated Press.

Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? — 12:40 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Probably at some point, but health officials still are collecting the data needed to decide.

With boosters being planned in the US as early as the fall for those who got the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, recipients of the single-dose J&J jab might be wondering just how well their protection is holding up.

All the vaccines used in the U.S. — including the J&J vaccine — still are doing their job of preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

