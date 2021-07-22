Boston police warn of robberies in Faneuil Hall area

Boyle said the robberies have typically occurred late at night or in the early morning hours, after bars have closed for the night.

“We’ve had an uptick in incidents down there since May,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

Boston police have been seeing increasing numbers of robberies in the area of Faneuil Hall.

“Some of the victims have been under the influence,” he said.

Boyle said men have been targeted and have had their wallets and phones stolen. The robbers have been unarmed, “but there have been assaults,” Boyle said.

Boston police did make an arrest when they responded to a robbery in progress in the area of 298 Marlborough St. in the Back Bay on Wednesday afternoon. According to a posting on bpdnews.com, the victim told police she was approached from behind by a male suspect on a scooter who grabbed her wrist and snatched her cell phone. Police said a short time later officers recovered the victim’s cell phone from a boy who was riding a scooter down Washington Street in Roslindale. The 15-year-old boy from Dorchester was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery, and was due to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile District Court, police wrote.

Boyle said anyone with information about the Faneuil Hall robberies should contact detectives at 617-343-4248 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Boyle said police are reminding the public to be careful, especially at night when they’re waiting for an Uber or Lyft to pick them up. “Don’t travel alone, and be aware of your surroundings,” said Boyle.

Boyle said police want to make sure people are taking the proper precautions and offered the following safety tips:

▪ When parking, walking or returning to your car, travel in well-lit and populated areas.

▪ Wear sneakers or shoes that allow for added mobility.

▪ Be watchful and aware. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and be observant of passing vehicles.

▪ Don’t become distracted by talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device.

▪ Keep a whistle within reach so you can use it to signal for help. Yelling “Fire!” “Help!” or “Rape!” are ways of drawing attention and alerting people of your situation.

▪ Hold your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon against an attacker.

▪ Carry a cell phone and call ahead to your destination to alert them that you’re on the way.

▪ Walk with confidence. Don’t let anyone violate your space. Trust your instincts.

▪ If an unarmed attacker confronts you, believe in your ability to defend, distract, or even incapacitate the attacker enough to escape.

▪ If you think that someone is following you, switch direction or cross the street. Walk towards an open store, restaurant or residence.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.