Brockton police investigating possible hate crime targeting Black candidate for City Council

“Woke up this morning to containers of urine thrown in my driveway with racially and politically charged messages written on them,” he wrote. “There is no room in our communities for this kind of hate. It is always rendered unproductive.”

Marlon Green, a candidate for District 1 seat, described discovering the jugs and the fact that urine from one of the jugs was poured onto the driveway of his family’s home on West Elm Street Extension on his Facebook account.

Brockton police are searching for those responsible for dumping three plastic gallon jugs filled with urine and marked with hate messages on the driveway and near the home of a Black man who is running for a seat on the City Council.

Green could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. According to Brockton police and Green’s Facebook posting, Green’s son noticed the jug in the driveway Monday morning.

Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte wrote in an e-mail Thursday that the department’s investigation is ongoing.

The Greens reported “they found a gallon container partially filled with urine in their driveway Monday morning (July 19, 2021). They found another full container across the street and one down the road. All three had urine inside, and two had either degrading or racist handwriting on the bottles.”

Police were checking for surveillance video in the West Elm Street Extension neighborhood as part of the investigation, police said.

Green vowed to push ahead with his candidacy for the seat which is also being sought by one other candidate. He wrote on his Facebook page that many people have reached out to him to show their support for him - and to register their disapproval for what happened to his family and his home.

“Thank you to all those who have expressed their support and warm sentiments to me and my family. Please know that this act of hate crime will not define or deter me or my campaign,’' he wrote. “This campaign is defined by integrity, respect, transparency and unity.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.





