Cambridge officials urge residents to wear masks as COVID cases climb

“With 19 new cases being reported yesterday, it’s clear this #DeltaVariant is on the rise, and we need to be very cautious,” Cambridge Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon wrote in a tweet Thursday.

There have been 83 confirmed and probable cases reported in Cambridge so far in July, the city said in a statement Wednesday, with 42 percent of those cases being among people who are fully vaccinated, which are known as “breakthrough” cases.

City officials in Cambridge are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 cases and are urging residents, whether they are vaccinated or not, to wear masks and practice social distancing “where transmission is likely and when around unvaccinated people, including young children.”

The uptick in Cambridge comes as state and local health officials wrestle with a surge in cases on the Cape and Islands, particularly in Provincetown where a cluster grew to 256 confirmed cases on Tuesday. Among those who tested positive for the coronavirus, 190 are Massachusetts residents and 109 live in Barnstable County.

On Wednesday, Nantucket’s Health and Human Services department issued an advisory asking residents and visitors to wear face masks indoors in public locations when they cannot be physically distanced from others.

Officials in Cambridge continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated while noting that the vaccines are not guaranteed to prevent infection but can help protect against severe symptoms.

“Even among people with breakthrough infections, the vaccines have proven to be extremely effective at preventing serious illness and death,” Cambridge officials said in the statement. “It is important to remember that no vaccine offers 100% protection against illness.”

Health officials in neighboring communities are also reporting a rise in cases.

In Boston, a total of 208 new cases were reported last week, up from 62 cases the week before, according to data from the Boston Public Health Commission. As of Wednesday, there have been 210 positive cases this week.

Nearly 60 percent of Boston residents had been fully vaccinated as of July 13, a total of 405,670 people, the city said in a tweet Thursday.

Somerville has seen a slight bump in new cases, according to Health and Human Services Director Doug Kress.

“We weren’t seeing many pop up and were having days with zero new cases, but as of late we’re seeing a little bit of an uptick with four to seven cases per day,” Kress said. “We’re keeping an eye on this. We’re also seeing an increase in the people who want to be tested, whether that is because they were exposed or they heard about the delta variant.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.