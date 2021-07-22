Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Somerville

A multi-family home caught fire in Somerville early Thursday morning, according to officials.
The fire broke out on Auburn Street a little after midnight, the Cambridge Fire Department said in a tweet.
An unknown number of children and adults were displaced, according to Red Cross Massachusetts, which said it responded to the scene to offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Mutual aid response: 2nd alarm now in Somerville, their box 2-116; Cambridge Engine 5, Squad 2, & Division 2 are working at the fire. Engine 4 & Ladder 1 are covering in Somerville. https://t.co/XE6C2Z47MO— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 22, 2021
#GreaterBoston Red Cross responding to a MFF- Multi Family Fire in #Somerville where an unknown number of adults and an unknown number of children are reportedly displaced. We will offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services.— RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) July 22, 2021
