Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Somerville

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated July 22, 2021, 58 minutes ago

A multi-family home caught fire in Somerville early Thursday morning, according to officials.

The fire broke out on Auburn Street a little after midnight, the Cambridge Fire Department said in a tweet.

An unknown number of children and adults were displaced, according to Red Cross Massachusetts, which said it responded to the scene to offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

