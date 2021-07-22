Man charged with driving drunk and causing crash that killed married couple on motorcycle in Stoughton

A 61-year-old Stoughton man was allegedly driving drunk last month when he drove head-on into a motorcycle being ridden by a Stoughton couple on Route 138, killing both of them instantly, Stoughton police said Thursday.
The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. June 28 while Alfredo J. Pedro and his wife, Aldina C. Pedro were on board their Harley Davidson motorcycle and were travelling north on the main highway in Stoughton that is also known as Washington Street, officials said.
The operator of the Toyota Corolla that crossed into the path of the Pedros was arrested Thursday following an investigation by Stoughton and State Police and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.
Ralph Frontino is scheduled to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court Thursday on two counts of negligent motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation, according to Stoughton police.
Frontino, who was driving south at the time of the crash, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation after the incident and was not publicly identified at the time because no charges were filed against him.
Alfredo Pedro was a long time Stoughton town employee, officials said.
