New Hampshire bishop accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1980s

The man alleges in the lawsuit that Bishop Peter Anthony Libasci used his position as a trusted priest and pastor at Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church and school in Deer Park, N.Y., to “manipulate, sexually abuse and sexually harass” him when he was a child in 1983 and 1984. The assaults included fondling and groping of the boy’s genitals and on one occasion occurred in the sacristy of the parish while the boy was preparing the altar for mass, the lawsuit alleges.

The bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese of Manchester, N.H., has been accused of sexually abusing an altar boy in the 1980s while working as a parish priest on Long Island, N.Y., according to a lawsuit filed by the alleged victim.

The Manchester diocese was informed of the lawsuit, filed last week in Suffolk Supreme Court in New York, and has not taken any action against Libasci, according to a diocese spokeswoman.

“At this time, the status of the Bishop remains unchanged,” Bevin Kennedy said in an email. “Following standard protocol, the matter has been reported to civil authorities. Because this is an ongoing matter and out of respect for the individuals involved, the Diocese will not be providing additional information at this time but will provide updates when we are able to do so.”

News of the lawsuit was reported Wednesday by NH Reporter. The lawyer for the accuser could not immediately be reached for comment.

Libasci, 69, was installed as the Manchester diocese’s 10th bishop in 2011. Born in Queens, N.Y., he was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, N.Y., in 1978 by Bishop John R. McGann, who was accused of sexual abuse in lawsuits filed by victims after his 2002 death.

He was assigned to St. Raymond Church in East Rockaway, N.Y. and then to Saints Cyril and Methodius until 1988. He later worked at other churches in New Jersey and New York before his assignment to New Hampshire.

In July 2019, as part of the Vatican’s worldwide response to clergy sexual abuse, the Manchester diocese published a list on its website of priests accused of sexually abusing minors since 1950, along with a message from Libasci.

“I seek your forgiveness for the grave sins of abuse and betrayal of trust that representatives of the Church committed,” Libasci wrote. “Each and every day, I pray that victim-survivors find healing. I also fervently pray that we never allow such darkness to enter our Church again. With these new efforts, I hope to continue on a path to restoring your trust.”

















