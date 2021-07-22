Off duty firefighter, police officer pull child from pond in Plymouth

The child was wearing a life vest, the statement said, “but the child’s face went under the water, and the first responders quickly entered the water and pulled the child out.”

The firefighter and police officer were attending Family Night at Camp Clark on Hedges Pond Road when they discovered the child in distress in the pond at about 7:15 p.m., the Plymouth Fire Department said in a statement.

A 3 1/2-year-old child was hospitalized Thursday night after being pulled out of a pond in Plymouth by a firefighter and police officer who were off duty, fire officials said.

The firefighter, officer, and their wives, who are nurses, administered rescue breathing on the child, the statement said.

“The child was responsive but showed signs of labored breathing,” the statement said. Plymouth fire and Brewster paramedics arrived at the scene and provided additional aid.

The child was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth and then transported by medical helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital, the statement said.

Plymouth Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley said in the statement that his thoughts were with the child’s family.

“I applaud the quick thinking of the highly trained first responders and their wives who were on scene at the time of this incident, and our collective thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” Bradley said.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said.

