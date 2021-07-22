‘Patria y Vida’: Boston demonstrators rally against authoritarianism in Cuba at City Hall Plaza

Busutil said the journey was his only chance of escaping the Cuban government, under which he was repeatedly imprisoned during the 24 years he lived there, sometimes for infractions as minor as playing volleyball in the streets with his friends.

The journey of escaping his birthplace of Havana, Cuba, was treacherous — Busutil and the 25 others aboard the raft knew they faced slim odds of survival. They nearly died of dehydration in the four days at sea.

Guillermo Reyes Busutil, 30, spent four days floating on a raft across the Gulf of Mexico before he arrived on the beaches of Islamorada, Fla., in 2015.

“The misery that they force us to live in Cuba, the oppression, how the government treats their own Cubans. That is why I had to leave,” he said. “They [the Cuban government] treat us with punches, they hit us. Our mothers have to stand in lines for hours so they can eat. It is a life of misery.”

Demonstrators hold up Cuban flags and handmade signs at Wednesday night's rally. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Busutil and dozens of demonstrators gathered at City Hall Plaza in Boston on Wednesday evening to stand in solidarity with Cuban protesters calling for an end to Cuba’s authoritarian regime.

Protests began in Cuba on July 11 due to tensions rising over lack of access to food, water, and medicine, all exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and, protesters say, the communist government Cuba has been under since the 1960s.

Organizer Sam Bello leads a chant. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Sam Bello, 24, a member of the activist group Cubans in Boston who helped organize the protest, said the group hopes to bring awareness to the struggles that Cuban citizens have faced in their own country for decades.

“We are here to bring awareness on the island, because the dictatorship and the regime has cut off access for humans on the island to contact family outside of the island,” Bello said. “The narrative is being heavily controlled. Photos are being controlled, what is occurring on the island is being filtered by the regime.”

Organizer Yordan Villalon leads a chant. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Yordan Villalon, 27, who organized the protest alongside Bello, said he wants to bring attention to the suffering his family is currently experiencing under the Cuban regime.

“My family is in trouble,” he said. “My goal, alongside with this group, is to echo their voices, echo their sentiment, make sure the reason why they’re out in the streets risking their lives, is shared.”

Protesters stood outside the Government Center MBTA stop, waving Cuban flags at passing cars, and chanting “Patria y vida.” The phrase, meaning “Homeland and life,” comes from a song by the same name that plays off an early Cuban revolution slogan, “Patria o muerte,” or “Homeland or death.”

Protesters gathered in a circle to share stories of the oppression they and their families have faced in Cuba — stories of hundreds of Cubans gone missing, of limited food and water rations, preventable deaths due to a lack of proper health care, and unjust imprisonment and beatings at the hands of Cuban officials.

Crecencia Albo, 83, waves a Cuban flag. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“We want to bring awareness to the fact that over 500 people have been confirmed disappeared, murdered by the state, imprisoned by the state,” Bello said. “The military and police are going into people’s homes, dragging out teenage boys to fight against their families and neighbors in the name of the regime. They’re shooting fathers in their homes for having gone out in the street and protested. We’re here so people know that is what’s going on.”

One demonstrator, Maria Velis, 73, said she lived through eight years of the Fidel Castro regime before she escaped to the US on a freedom flight in 1966 at 17 years old.

“I remember on the plane, when we were out of the Cuban airspace, them telling us, ‘Welcome to the land of liberty.’ Everybody was crying,” Velis said.

Velis said she sees many similarities in the stories she hears from Cuba now, compared to the violence she lived through more than 60 years ago.

“I’m so sad for the people in Cuba, because it all sounds so similar to when Fidel declared he was a communist. I heard the people they were killing in the streets. I saw them. I was only 14 years old, I was very sad,” Velis said. “That’s why I feel for them, because it’s happening now.”

Cuban officials blame the recent civil unrest on the US embargo of Cuba. But many demonstrators at City Hall said the protests come from years of abuse Cubans faced at the hands of their government.

“At the end of the day, regardless of what doesn’t happen with the embargo in this moment, it’s not going to prevent the Cuban police from killing, disappearing, and even imprisoning people for protesting or speaking their mind,” Bello said.

Cubans in Boston plans to host another demonstration in Faneuil Hall this Saturday to continue pushing for Cuban liberation, Villalon said.

