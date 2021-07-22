Scallop fishermen discover non-explosive ‘ordnance’ in waters off New Bedford, police say

Fishermen on a scallop boat brought what police described as an ordnance to the shores of New Bedford Thursday afternoon.
The state bomb squad investigated the discovery and determined it to be a 57 mm armor piercing projectile, state police said in a tweet. The ordnance is not an explosive hazard, police said.
The “projectile has been secured” and will be turned over to the military.
Troopers from MSP Bomb Squad assigned to @MassDFS and @USNavy EOD specialist are en route to New Bedford to examine this piece of ordnance recovered by a scallop boat and brought to shore. Update to come later. pic.twitter.com/l5Lro2xVZh— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 22, 2021
No other information was immediately available.
