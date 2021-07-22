fb-pixel Skip to main content

Scallop fishermen discover non-explosive ‘ordnance’ in waters off New Bedford, police say

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated July 22, 2021, 10 minutes ago
Scallop fishermen discovered an ordnance in the waters off of New Bedford.
Fishermen on a scallop boat brought what police described as an ordnance to the shores of New Bedford Thursday afternoon.

The state bomb squad investigated the discovery and determined it to be a 57 mm armor piercing projectile, state police said in a tweet. The ordnance is not an explosive hazard, police said.

The “projectile has been secured” and will be turned over to the military.

No other information was immediately available.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

