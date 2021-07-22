As stresses build, lifeguarding becomes an anxious grind

The hottest June on record followed by a stretch of relentless rain in July. Unruly or even violent beachgoers. And a spate of drownings that have put even the most laidback guards on edge and heightened the pressure on a young workforce grappling with a severe staffing shortage.

But this summer, lifeguards have been confronted with a host of challenges that have turned the job into an anxious grind, scanning the horizon for danger that never seems far.

The view from the lifeguard’s chair ― bronzed faces bobbing in the water, toddlers packing sand into pails and dusting off seashells — takes in the easy fun of summer at the New England shore.

Lifeguards “haven’t experienced anything to this degree in the past,” said Keith McFarland, lifeguard supervisor for the South District at Cape Cod National Seashore. “We’re right at that break point that if we were any shorter [staffed], it would be really difficult.”

In some cases, authorities are shrinking the size of supervised swimming areas but beachgoers aren’t always inclined to respect newly drawn boundaries on their old stomping grounds.

“People will walk off of our protected beach and go way down onto the unprotected area, but we can still see them,” McFarland said. “And if there’s an incident, and we can see it, we have to make an effort to respond.”

After a series of drownings in June, Governor Charlie Baker filed a measure that would increase fines for swimming in nondesignated areas and access to free swimming lessons. The state also recently announced it would raise pay for state lifeguards from $17-$18 an hour to $20-$21.

McFarland said it can be a challenge to draw the line between lifeguarding and law enforcement, but pointed out that a lifeguard’s job is “recreation assistance, so we’re there to help people enjoy themselves.”

“We’re not cops on the beach,” he said. “If it gets to a heated situation, that’s when you try to de-escalate. But if you can’t, then you step back and call law enforcement.”

On July 4, a teenage lifeguard was beaten and stabbed at a pond in Worcester after he asked a group of men to stop smoking and drinking. Police said they were beefing up patrols at swimming areas and parks in response.

A 21-year-old Maine lifeguard, who asked not to be identified to avoid repercussions at work, said female lifeguards are sometimes denied the respect usually given to their male counterparts.

“Some older men don’t like to be told what to do by women,” she said. “I’ve definitely had a guy call me an unsavory name because I told them to get out of the water, even though I approached the situation with calm and respect.”

“But some people sometimes just see us as kids [and think] ‘I can do what I want’ or ‘I know the area so I’ll be safe,’” she added.

Yet as recent weeks have shown, the water poses a danger to even experienced swimmers.

“I have rescued people who are on swim teams who ended up getting severe cramps. I rescued someone who never had a seizure before and ended up getting stung by a bee and had anaphylaxis in the water,” said Tom Wallace, a lifeguard and site director with Charles River Aquatics, a swimming school in Wellesley. “Even if you are a good swimmer, things can still happen and you can get in a dangerous situation.”

Nationally, the number of lifeguards certified between January and April plummeted from nearly 100,000 in 2019 to just over 51,000 last year, according to the Red Cross. This year, they rose to 83,000, but staffing shortages have persisted.

Lifeguards could work overtime to cover empty shifts, but money is often an obstacle. In Ogunquit, former lifeguard captain J.P. Argenti spent weeks pushing for pay increases to convince staff to return this summer. Instead, Interim Town Manager Matthew Buttrick demoted him and told him to “go home,” according to Argenti. Buttrick could not be reached for comment.

In response, several senior lifeguards — those with at least four years of experience who typically help train younger staffers — submitted their resignations on July 4 weekend, leaving Ogunquit Beach severely understaffed during the busiest stretch of the year.

Argenti said lifeguards deserve a raise because they work tirelessly to protect beachgoers year after year, many forgoing other forms of income for the summer to patrol the shores. Plus, the job can take a serious physical toll. Studies published with the National Center for Biotechnology Information reported that “the risk of skin cancer is moderate or high” for nearly 75 percent of lifeguards, who are also at increased risk of sun exposure and sunburn.

“These lifeguards put their bodies and lives on the line. They’re sitting in the sun eight hours a day, all summer — their bodies are basically decaying,” Argenti said. “It can be a dangerous job, and they don’t have benefits. They don’t have a union, they don’t have anybody really looking out for them.”

After the blistering heat of June, July has turned cool and rainy. On a recent Friday morning, waves crashed onto the shores of Peggotty Beach in Scituate as rain drenched the already waterlogged sand. With the beach empty, teenaged lifeguard Máire O’Driscoll was crouched in her car, waiting to find out if Tropical Storm Elsa had canceled her shift. It was the fourth storm of the summer, O’Driscoll said, and by now she was used to it.

This was O’Driscoll’s first year as a waterfront lifeguard after several summers working at pools. She loved the job but realized the switch to a bigger body of water came with bigger responsibilities.

Often busy, Peggotty Beach is a popular swimming spot for locals, with a rocky inlet that also draws a regular crowd of surfers. Scanning the expansive shoreline on a sunny day was hard enough, she said, but lifeguarding becomes trickier in rougher weather, when staff need to monitor conditions and call swimmers in if the water looks unsafe.

The consequence of all these challenges, lifeguards say, is they have to be extra vigilant.

“Most of the time people are good about listening, but once someone decides to go out of our zone, there’s nothing we can really do” to stop them, O’Driscoll said. So lifeguards keep their fingers crossed and their eyes peeled for danger.

“Reality can hit pretty quick, so you have to be ready for it,” she said.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.