Two bias-related incidents aimed at Asians in Newton raise new concerns

Police are investigating two separate bias-related incidents aimed at Asians in Newton, actions that come after a series of residential house breaks may have also targeted Asian-Americans, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
“I am disheartened by not just these incidents but the recent spate of house breaks and the increase in the verbal harassment and physical acts of bias-related incidents against Asians across the county in the last year and a half,’' Fuller wrote in a Facebook posting Wednesday.
According to the mayor, in one of the new incidents a jogger stopped in front of a residence, pulled a sign reading “Stop Asian Hate” out of the ground and threw into the street, before jogging off.
In the second, on the Newton Centre Green “paint was removed from one of the Newton Out Doors Arts installations that depicted the artist’s Asian grandmother,” Fuller wrote.
The mayor said “caring community members” reported the incident allowing police to launch investigations.
“I am continuing to ask all of us to keep our eyes open and speak up,” Fuller wrote.
The two incidents come as police investigate the series of daytime break-ins, which occurred on weekends while residents were away. No one was injured, but Asian-American community members are concerned their homes are being targeted.
