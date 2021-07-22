‘We’ll be having more days with poor air quality.’ What fires out West could mean for Massachusetts

What’s an air quality alert and why did Massachusetts have one?

The Globe talked to scientists and meteorologists to break it all down.

Hazy skies and poor air quality prompted the state to issue an alert this week — and had residents searching for answers. Meteorologists have attributed the murky air to the wildfires burning in Canada and the western U.S. But what qualifies as unhealthy air quality, and should New Englanders expect more hazy air as wildfires increase?

Air quality alerts are issued when air pollution reaches a concentration that can be dangerous for certain groups, especially people with respiratory issues or underlying conditions.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert from 11 a.m. to midnight warning that “fine particle levels” made the air unhealthy for “sensitive groups.” Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are frequently active outdoors, according to the DEP.

There are six levels to the Air Quality Index, or AQI, each signaling a different AQI value. The index is color-coded and runs from 0 to 500. AQI values in the green and yellow categories, or values below 100 on the index, are generally safe for most people, according to the DEP website. Any values over 100 can have a greater impact on some people’s health.

Particle pollution earlier this week led AQI values to rise to potentially dangerous levels. On Tuesday, several areas in Massachusetts reported air quality values of over 100—registering in the orange, or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level, according to AirNow, a website that reports the official AQI. Wednesday saw AQI values in those reporting areas drop to between 38 and 87, in the green “good” and yellow “moderate” air quality tiers. (On Thursday, reporting sites across Massachusetts all registered “good” air quality levels on the index.)

Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston, said air quality alerts in Massachusetts are issued roughly “seven to 10 times a year.” On those days, air quality typically falls into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” tier, as it did Tuesday.

Steve Coughlin, an air quality meteorologist for the DEP, said the state usually reports “good” air quality levels on the index. And last year, the state had just three days where air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups — all attributed to ozone pollution, he said.

Haze obscures the view of the Annisquam River and Lobster Cove in Gloucester, Mass. John Blanding/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Why was the air quality so bad?

Experts attributed the fine particle levels to the wildfires burning in Canada and the western United States. Coughlin said that the smoke plumes from the wildfires moved across the country and wafted into the New England area, which necessitated Tuesday’s alert.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management also issued a similar alert Tuesday due to the wildfires.

Michael Page, a freelance meteorologist with the Weather Channel, said the smoke from the fires traveled to a high level of the atmosphere to the jet stream, “a fast-moving ribbon of air that moves across the country, generally from west to east,” where it was propelled to the Northeast.

And those particles can keep traveling across the globe.

“The fires are so intense right now that they produce a vast amount of smoke very, very high up in the atmosphere, and it actually goes all the way to Europe and beyond sometimes,” said Mathew Barlow, a professor of environmental earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

How unusual is an event like this?

While experts say that it’s not uncommon for the air quality to reach such a severe level as it did Tuesday, it is uncommon for this increase to be attributed to particle pollution during the summer months.

Coughlin said if the DEP issues an air quality alert during the summer, it’s usually connected to harmful ozone levels. Harmful ozone gases are produced when air pollution reacts to sunlight, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Boston residents might see air quality alerts due to ozone several times during the summer, so those happen occasionally,” said Amy Huff, a senior research scientist who works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “But air quality alerts from particle pollution like we’re seeing...those are very rare.”

With more fires out west, should New England expect more air quality issues?

Experts say that more wildfires in the West can certainly lead to more severe air quality conditions in New England.

Page said trends show that the West is becoming drier, making it more susceptible to wildfires, which will impact other parts of the country.

“The logic says that if there’s more smoke on more days out West, where our weather generally comes from, more and more of that smoke will eventually be making it to us,” he said. “So this is something that will become more common going forward, and as a result, we’ll be having more days with poor air quality.”

Barlow noted that New England can’t ignore the consequences of wildfires out West, even though they’re thousands of miles away.

“Sometimes people look at what’s going on in the West Coast and feel like it’s a real shame for people on the West Coast, but it doesn’t really affect us, that’s a remote effect of climate change,” Barlow said. “But I think, with events like this, we see that what goes on in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, even in Canada, can affect us [in Massachusetts] pretty directly.”

Is this a consequence of climate change?

Scientists are hesitant to directly connect these wildfires, and the worsening air quality that follows, to climate just yet, but they do say these events are indicative of a warming environment.

Shobha Kondragunta, a lead scientist at NOAA, said that the surface temperatures recorded in July are “20 degrees higher” in southwestern Canada and the northwestern U.S. than in past years. Hot temperatures dry out vegetation and leave it more susceptible to fire, she said. Kondragunta also noted that the intense fire activity sweeping through the western U.S. and Canada is not typical until later in the summer.

“There are indications that maybe there is a climate change impact,” she said, “but we have to study long-term data sets.”

Barlow said this was a “wake-up call” that extreme events like this can happen more often as the earth gets warmer.

“This is what we’re seeing with the climate change that’s already occurred, let alone what we’re working on for the future,” he said.

What should people do when the air quality worsens? Do masks help?

Coughlin said during a more severe air quality alert, people in sensitive groups should avoid intense outdoor activities, take breaks, and “watch for symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath.”

As for masks, experts say it’s important to remember that, as we’ve learned, not all masks are the same. Masks that can filter very small particles such as N95s can provide protection, while the cloth or surgical masks we’ve worn on and off during COVID do not offer as much coverage.





Alexandra Chaidez can be reached at alexandra.chaidez@globe.com.