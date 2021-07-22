Westminster home damaged in 3-alarm fire; propane tank exploded

Crews arrived at the scene and found the garage on fire, and flames spreading into the main part of the house.

Westminster Fire Chief Kyle Butterfield said firefighters were called at 10:03 a.m. for a report of an explosion at 345 South Ashburnham Road.

A garage and home in Westminster were damaged in a 3-alarm fire Thursday morning that involved a propane explosion.

One firefighter was transported with a minor injury. “He’s since been released,” said Butterfield.

There were no other injuries, he said.

Butterfield said the fire appeared to have started due to a problem with a barbecue smoker that was on the back porch behind the garage. The explosion that occurred was a propane tank, he said.

Butterfield estimated the damage to the home to be upwards of $300,000.

The section of South Ashburnham Road between Pierce Road and Kirali Court was closed to traffic as a result of the house fire, according to a Facebook post by the Westminster Police Department.

Some people who live nearby commented on the post and noted how loud the explosion was.

“It shook my whole house and I could see the smoke billowing through the woods behind our place,” one commenter wrote. “Was pretty scary.”





