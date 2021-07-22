Woman crashes car into living room of Attleboro home after fleeing scene of hit-and-run, police say

Police later alleged that the woman who was driving the car struck and damaged a vehicle about a quarter of a mile from where she ultimately crashed before speeding off down West Street, Heagney said.

Officers were called to 4749 West St. at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a vehicle overturned inside the living room of the home, according to Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

A 72-year-old woman slammed her vehicle into the living room of a home in Attleboro early Thursday morning as she attempted to flee the scene of a hit-and-run accident, police said. No residents were hurt inside the home.

As she was fleeing, the woman attempted to take a turn at “a high rate of speed” and lost control of the wheel, police said. Her vehicle swerved into a sign in front of a dentist’s office before hitting a fire hydrant, plowing into a chainlink fence, and flying through the air into the living room of the home, Heagney said. The car also struck a portion of the porch, leaving it partially collapsed.

Police have not identified the woman, but said she was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. She is facing charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, Heagney said.

“They were obviously very shaken,” said Heagney of the home’s residents. “Its not every day that you wake up at 5:30 in the morning to find a car in your living room.”

The car has since been removed from the side of home, leaving behind a “gaping hole,” Heagney said.

A building inspector called to the scene determined the home was still safe to occupy, but the damage will require major repairs.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.





