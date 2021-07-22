Baker says he plans no changes in COVID-19 policies amid a rise in cases

Governor Charlie Baker said on Thursday that he has no plans to change COVID-19 rules as the state is seeing a rise in cases, possibly due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“We’re not looking at changing any of our existing rules or policies,” Bakers said during a media availability. “We have a set of statewide standards and they’re based on what we see on a statewide basis, and if communities believe they need to pursue strategies that are more effective and appropriate to them, then they should do so.”

Appearing at the first of a series of events on Cape Cod, which is seeing a cluster of cases even among fully vaccinated people, Baker praised the high vaccination rate in Massachusetts and said an uptick in cases is not as concerning as it would have been earlier this year.