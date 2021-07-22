Baker says he plans no changes in COVID-19 policies amid a rise in cases

Governor Charlie Baker said on Thursday that he has no plans to change COVID-19 rules as the state is seeing a rise in cases, possibly due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
“We’re not looking at changing any of our existing rules or policies,” Bakers said during a media availability. “We have a set of statewide standards and they’re based on what we see on a statewide basis, and if communities believe they need to pursue strategies that are more effective and appropriate to them, then they should do so.”
Appearing at the first of a series of events on Cape Cod, which is seeing a cluster of cases even among fully vaccinated people, Baker praised the high vaccination rate in Massachusetts and said an uptick in cases is not as concerning as it would have been earlier this year.
Advertisement
“The difference between the impact of COVID on those that are vaccinated and those who aren’t is stark and profound,” he said.
“We do have 80 percent of our adults who have at least one dose,” Baker continued. “We had the highest vaccination rate among big states by a mile, and we’re continuing to vaccinate seven to 10,000 people with a dose every single day.”
Baker rescinded the vast majority of COVID-19 restrictions in May and June after millions of Mass. residents received a vaccine and the CDC dramatically eased masking guidance for fully vaccinated people.
Since that time, the Delta variant has led to a resurgence in cases around the country, making up 83 percent of new cases, according to the CDC. In Provincetown, a cluster of cases prompted town officials to issue a new mask advisory, urging even vaccinated people to wear a mask indoors when social distancing isn’t possible.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.