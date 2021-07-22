Tokyo hits 6-month high in cases before Olympics, Nantucket advises masks indoors

Below, we’re gathering the latest news and updates on coronavirus in New England and beyond.

Coronavirus case counts are once again rising across the US, near and far. The Cape is experiencing a surge . Questions abound about whether people should be required to mask indoors again , vaccinated or not.

Guinea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics, citing coronavirus — 9:00 a.m.

By The Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The African country of Guinea has pulled out of this year’s Olympics, keeping five athletes from competing at the Tokyo Games.

Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow made the announcement in a letter Wednesday addressed to the president of the Guinean Olympic committee, blaming the virus and its variants.

“Due to the resurgence of COVID variants, the government, concerned with preserving the health of Guinean athletes, has decided with regret to cancel Guinea’s participation in the 32nd Olympics scheduled for Tokyo,” the statement said.

Tokyo hits 6-month high in cases before Olympics — 8:55 a.m.

By The Associated Press

TOKYO — Tokyo has hit another six-month high in new coronavirus cases, one day before the Olympics.

The 1,979 new cases Thursday are the highest since 2,044 were recorded on Jan. 15.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the International Olympic Committee have been determined to hold the Olympics despite the pandemic. Suga placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply risen.

Spectators are banned from all Olympic venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences allowed at a few outlying sites.

The emergency measures, which largely involve a ban on alcohol sales and shorter hours for restaurants and bars, are to last until Aug. 22, after the Olympics end on Aug. 8.

About 23% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, considerably short of the level believed necessary to have a meaningful effect on reducing the risk in the general population.

Japan has reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 confirmed deaths, most of them this year.

‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Alabama doctor talks about treating unvaccinated COVID patients, says they ‘beg’ for vaccine — 7:02 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

An Alabama doctor is speaking out about treating unvaccinated coronavirus patients, encouraging those who haven’t gotten the shot to do so and warning that “it’s not too late, but someday it might be.”

Dr. Brytney Cobia, a physician at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, published an emotional post to her Facebook on Sunday, reflecting on the “very serious” COVID cases she’s seeing at the hospital.

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” she said. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

July 21, 2021

Nantucket advises face masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise — 11:36 p.m.

By Jeremy Fox, Globe staff

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise on Cape Cod and the Islands, Nantucket’s Health and Human Services Department issued an advisory Wednesday asking all residents and visitors to wear face masks indoors in public locations when physical distancing isn’t possible.

The advisory applies to those who have been vaccinated as well as those who haven’t, Nantucket officials said.

Provincetown COVID-19 cluster grows to 256 confirmed cases, town manager says — 6:48 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

A COVID-19 cluster in Provincetown that prompted officials there to issue an indoor mask-wearing advisory earlier this week has grown to 256 confirmed cases, a town official said.

On Monday, town officials said from July 1 through July 16, 132 positive COVID-19 cases had been identified, a “vast majority” in fully vaccinated people. But as of Tuesday, the number of cases had nearly doubled, Town Manager Alex Morse wrote in a Facebook post. Officials are investigating the vaccination status of those who tested positive, he said.

July 20, 2021

33 people test positive for COVID-19 at West Yarmouth nursing home, health officials confirm — 2:21 p.m.

By Alexandra Chaidez, Globe correspondent

The spread of COVID-19 on Cape Cod grew more alarming Tuesday with news that 33 cases of the virus have been reported in a nursing home in West Yarmouth, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed.

Twenty-four residents and 9 staff members at Maplewood at Mayflower Place in West Yarmouth have tested positive for the virus since July 10, a DPH spokesperson confirmed in an email to the Globe on Tuesday.

Cape Cod is weathering a surge in COVID cases at the height of tourism season, including many among vaccinated people — 7:25 p.m.

By Kay Lazar and Camille Caldera, Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent

State officials dispatched teams of health workers to Cape Cod and issued new safety guidance amid worrisome signs Tuesday that COVID cases are on the rise across the renowned summer playground.

Despite having one of the most vaccinated populations in the state, Cape Cod now has the highest rate of new COVID cases in Massachusetts. Health officials are battling an outbreak in Provincetown that has infected at least 132 people since July 1 — most of them vaccinated — as well as a cluster in a Yarmouth nursing home, where as many as 33 residents and staff are infected, many of them already vaccinated, too.

Other Cape communities, including Barnstable, Falmouth, and Truro, are also reporting a recent rise in cases, prompting a flurry of actions from state health officials, including the deployment of hundreds of rapid COVID test kits to health care providers and stricter staff COVID testing rules for Cape nursing homes. State health officials also are closely tracking the new cases, many of them tourists who live in other parts of Massachusetts and beyond.