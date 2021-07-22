L.A.’s fully-vaccinated people made up one-in-five COVID-19 infections

(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles County’s top health official said fully vaccinated people made up one-in-five Covid-19 infections in June and warned that the figure may rise in July with a higher level of community transmission.

Those who have had the full dose of the vaccines made up 20% of cases last month, up from 11% in May. The percentage also climbed as more people were inoculated, increasing the base of fully-vaccinated residents. The “vast majority” of those vaccinated who tested positive had no symptoms or very mild illness, said Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director.

“We had a significant increase in the number of people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive,” Ferrer said in a briefing Thursday. “The numbers can go up again in July, until we get the community transmission back in control.”