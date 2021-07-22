Lovingly recalling her childhood fishing in the $%@# Cape Cod Canal

Billy Baker’s article about fishing along the Cape Cod Canal hit home (“Canal tally: Stripers 1, hapless dad 0,” Page A1, July 19). My childhood memories include several frustrating visits to the canal with my dad, brother, and BFF. I can’t recall that we actually caught anything, but we certainly tried.

My clear memory includes being held by my grandmother at the Sandwich Marina so that I wouldn’t fall in, my BFF (and, later, NASA rocket scientist) catching a fish she wouldn’t touch, and my dad getting so mad he threw all our fishing gear into the canal. Oh yes, and there was Auntie Pic falling in the canal attempting to grab a herring at the herring run.