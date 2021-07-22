Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos went to space, and all we got was this lousy T-shirt

There is at least one group not celebrating Richard Branson’s and Jeff Bezos’ recent space flights. Those of us who take the now-self-evident global climate change as real and are working to persuade people to take responsible steps to reduce it don’t command the spotlight these self-serving billionaires receive. Branson and Bezos apparently believe that space tourism will be the next wonderful new industry. Perhaps it has escaped them that one of these flights to nowhere emits roughly 60 times the carbon per passenger mile as air travel.

How discouraging it is to work to inform people to be environmentally responsible only to read about the highly publicized excesses of our billionaire class.