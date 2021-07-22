Watching Cuba implode and erupt

As someone who has visited Cuba often and translated Cuban writers of all political perspectives from pro- to anti-regime — and the broad spectrum in between that is often ignored — I would add that the path to political and economic reforms in Cuba also lies through improved relations.

Your July 15 editorial “Biden needs to act, not speak, on Cuba” hit the nail on the head. The swiftest way to alleviate the suffering of the Cuban populace is to restore contacts and trade between our countries so as to facilitate person-to-person remittances and travel and Cuba’s practical ability to import medicines and other vital goods.

Hard-line responses by our government only raise historic memories of US domination and provoke hard-line responses by Cuba’s government. The burden of hard-line responses on either side is borne by real people in Cuba.

Dick Cluster

Oakland, Calif.

The writer was associate director of the Honors Program at the University of Massachusetts Boston, where he taught courses on Cuban history and literature. He is the author, with Rafael Hernández, of “The History of Havana” and a translator of Cuban fiction.





Thank you for your thoughtful editorial. It has been a great disappointment that President Biden has not yet moved to reverse the cruel Trump-era economic and travel restrictions on Cuba. While it is no doubt true that the Cuban government has mismanaged the economy, the elephant in the room is that the United States has enforced a devastating economic blockade of the island since 1962, causing great hardship to ordinary Cubans. President Obama started to change these outdated policies, but Donald Trump reinstated them during his administration.

Biden says that he stands with the Cuban people. If he really means that, he has the power to help them right now. Last week, I went to the Post Office hoping to mail a small package of medicine to my ailing Cuban friend but was told there is no US package mail service currently to Cuba.

Biden could immediately ease Cubans’ very real suffering from lack of medicine and food by reversing the Trump-era US economic restrictions. And then he should take steps to finally end the anachronistic and cruel US embargo.

Julia Todd

Cambridge





They’re rallying not just for supplies but for political change

The Associated Press article on the protests last week in Cuba fails on one important score (“Cuba government rallies backers after protests,” Page A4, July 18). The reporter suggests that the demonstrators were protesting shortages of food and medicine, then adds that “some even [called] for political change,” as though the call for political change is secondary or surprising. But the call for political change is the main theme. As can be seen in hundreds of images and videos since the demonstrations erupted on July 11, protesters unified around one word: “libertad.” The artists of the San Isidro Movement that ignited the protests will tell you the same: They want political freedom.

In a country that denies its citizens free elections, freedom of assembly, an independent press, and many other basic liberties, is the call for political change really surprising?

Maité Cruz

Schenectady, N.Y.

The writer, an assistant professor of philosophy at Union College, was born in Cuba and lived there from 1988 to 2002.