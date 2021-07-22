Boys’ lacrosse All-American game honors the memory of Ryan Kilian

But Kilian’s presence was felt thanks in part to his two sons, 10-year-old Kainen and 9-year-old Bryson, being in attendance at the Union Point Sports Complex, where Team Stallion pulled away from Team Surgeon, 19-12, to tie a bow on the spring season.

But the the sudden passing of BostonLax general manager Ryan Kilian on July 12 at 43, left the contest featuring the best MIAA and ISL players with a more somber tone.

WEYMOUTH — The absence of a boy’s lacrosse All-American game in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic should have made Thursday’s event a momentous occasion.

Kilian’s widow, Rebekah, was also present at the event, where she was overwhelmed by the support for her husband.

“I’m just thankful,” she said. “The kids are thankful. They didn’t deserve this, but they’re going to be OK. You either bury your head in the sand or keep moving. I just keep moving.”

Rebekah got to watch Kainen and Bryson play in the game, including a moment in the third quarter when the brothers opposed one another on the faceoff-X. Bryson came away with the possession, but Kainen would come up with a loose ball in the defensive zone and later score, cutting the Team Surgeon deficit to 9-7.

Kainen added a second strike before Bryson found the back of the net for Team Stallion, which never trailed. The brothers were named MVPs for their respective squads.

“It’s not anything someone who’s 9 or 10 years old should have to deal with,” Rebekah Kilian said. “But they’ll hold their father’s legacy.

“I keep saying ‘Google Dad, and you’ll know who he was.’”

Scoring was balanced for each team, with only two players scoring more than two goals. Lexington senior Patrick Crogan, who will play at Georgetown, had three goals for Team Stallion and Franklin sophomore Luke Davis scored three for Team Surgeon.

“It was a great feeling,” Crogan said. “It was a lot of fun coming out here with all of the best from Massachusetts. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Crogan also took pride in being able to help the Kilian family, which to date has raised more than $150,000 on a GoFundMe page for Ryan’s wife and kids.

“It was amazing,” Crogan said. “It was a great time getting to celebrate with them and helping that family recover in any way we can.”

Tom Dalicandro, who coached Ryan Kilian at Concord-Carlisle in football and lacrosse in the 1990s, attended the game in part to watch his nephew, T.J., a senior from Natick. But he left in awe of the support for his former student, saying it was hard to put into words the feeling of seeing Kainen and Bryson on the field.

“We’re going to do everything we can at Concord-Carlisle to keep his memory alive,” Dalicandro said. “He loved promoting kids. Guys like him and [former Boston Herald and BostonLax writer] Bruce Lerch, they loved this. I still haven’t really been able to wrap my head around the fact that someone so young passed away, but it was so much fun to watch tonight and great for his kids.”