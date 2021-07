Bruins will kick off 2021-22 season against Dallas Stars on Oct. 16

The Bruins’ 2021-22 schedule was unveiled Thursday, and is highlighted by an opener at home against Dallas, as well as home dates against the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 4 and March 24, and the first game against expansion Seattle on Feb. 1.

A six-game homestand in January is the longest of the season, and will be highlighted with games against Philadelphia (Jan. 13), Nashville (Jan. 15), Carolina (Jan. 18), Washington (Jan. 20), Winnipeg (Jan. 22) and Anaheim (Jan. 24).

A six-game road swing — the longest of the season — takes place after 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend Feb. 4-5. The Bruins will play six games in 11 days, including a trip to Seattle to meet the Kraken (Feb. 24), as well as contests against San Jose (Feb. 26), Los Angeles (Feb. 28), Anaheim (March 1), Vegas (March 3) and Columbus (March 5).