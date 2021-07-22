Game 97: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After winning both games against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo and going 3-2 on their five-game road trip, the Red Sox return to a Fenway Park to begin a four-game series with the Yankees on Thursday.

In fourth-place in the American League East coming out of the All-Star break, the Yankees breathed life into their season by winning in a row to move up to third, but still trail the Red Sox by seven games. Here are the standings.

Eduardo Rodriguez will go up against Gerrit Cole Friday evening, followed by Nate Eovaldi vs. Jameson Tallion, and Martín Pérez vs. Domingo German. The Sox will then host the Blue Jays for a four-game series next week.