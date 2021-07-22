Game 97: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After winning both games against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo and going 3-2 on their five-game road trip, the Red Sox return to a Fenway Park to begin a four-game series with the Yankees on Thursday.
In fourth-place in the American League East coming out of the All-Star break, the Yankees breathed life into their season by winning in a row to move up to third, but still trail the Red Sox by seven games. Here are the standings.
Eduardo Rodriguez will go up against Gerrit Cole Friday evening, followed by Nate Eovaldi vs. Jameson Tallion, and Martín Pérez vs. Domingo German. The Sox will then host the Blue Jays for a four-game series next week.
Lineups
YANKEES (50-44): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-5, 4.18 ERA)
RED SOX (58-38): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-2, 3.38 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Houck: Greg Allen 1-1, Brett Gardner 0-4, Chris Gittens 0-0, DJ LeMahieu 0-3, Rougned Odor 0-1, Giancarlo Stanton 0-3, Gary Sánchez 0-3, Gleyber Torres 0-3, Tyler Wade 1-1
Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Xander Bogaerts 9-19, Michael Chavis 1-8, Bobby Dalbec 1-4, Rafael Devers 3-13, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 1-13, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 3-6, Alex Verdugo 1-11, Christian Vázquez 5-12
Stat of the day: The Red Sox scored 20 runs and belted 11 home runs in their last two games.
Notes: Houck is making his first start since April 18. In his only start against the Yankees as a rookie last year, he allowed one run in six innings to get the win … Montgomery is 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in eight career starts against the Red Sox, and is 0-4 in seven starts since June 2. He allowed three runs on three hits over six innings in a 4-0 defeat to the Red Sox last week. Houck got the save in that game, pitching three scoreless innings.
