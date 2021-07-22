Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reports to Gillette Stadium but will begin training camp on PUP list

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reported to Gillette Stadium Thursday and will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, a league source confirmed.

Gilmore, entering the final season of a five-year, $65 million deal, did not attend the team’s voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp this offseason. He has expressed frustration regarding his contract situation, as his salary for the 2021 season is just $7.9 million.

“I just want what I’m worth, however that plays out,” Gilmore said earlier this month. “Every player should be paid what they’re worth. That’s just how it is.”