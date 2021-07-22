Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reports to Gillette Stadium but will begin training camp on PUP list

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reported to Gillette Stadium Thursday and will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, a league source confirmed.
Gilmore, entering the final season of a five-year, $65 million deal, did not attend the team’s voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp this offseason. He has expressed frustration regarding his contract situation, as his salary for the 2021 season is just $7.9 million.
“I just want what I’m worth, however that plays out,” Gilmore said earlier this month. “Every player should be paid what they’re worth. That’s just how it is.”
In addition to Gilmore, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, linebacker Brandon King, wide receiver Devin Smith, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and defensive end Chase Winovich will begin camp on the PUP list. Those players will not practice but can be activated at any time.
Rookies Rhamondre Stevenson, Cameron McGrone, and Josh Bledsoe will begin camp on the non-football injury list. They also will not practice but can be activated at any time.
Training camp begins on Wednesday.
Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.