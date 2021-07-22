Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota for minor leaguers

Minnesota, AL Central champions each of the last two years, was 41-55 and a distant fourth entering Thursday’s play. They signed Cruz to a two-year deal in December 2018, then to a one-year, $13 million extension for 2021 in February.

Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered Thursday one game behind Boston, announced they got Cruz and Double-A righthander Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman .

The Tamp Bay Rays gave their lineup a boost Thursday as they race to keep pace with the Red Sox in the AL East, trading a pair of minor leaguers to Minnesota for slugger Nelson Cruz .

The 41-year-old had a .907 OPS (.294/.370/.537) in 85 games as the Twins’ designated hitter this season, reaching his seventh All-Star Game. Breaking into the majors in 2005, Cruz has 436 career home runs and averaged 41 per year from 2014-19, leading the American League with 40 in 2014 with Baltimore.

His 19 this season would tie for second-most on the Rays, trailing only Brandon Lowe’s 21.

Tampa is fifth in the American League in runs per game, but its DHs have been third-worst with a .694 OPS. The Angels lead the majors at 1.035, with the Red Sox (.941) in second. Cruz should also help the Rays against lefthanders. They entered the series batting .226 versus lefties.

Chicago’s Yermín Mercedes sticks with baseball, after all

One day after announcing he was stepping away from baseball, Yermín Mercedes was back with the Chicago White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate. The White Sox confirmed the surprising rookie who carried the team with his booming bat early in the season and got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump was in uniform for the Charlotte Knights’ game against the Durham Bulls. “I will never give up,” Mercedes wrote in an Instagram post, the same forum where he’d posted “it’s over” on Wednesday. “I last 10 years in the minor leagues. ... My dream is (to) be a player established in the big leagues. ... I apologize. ... I love everybody. I’m back.” The 28-year-old sparked Chicago’s offense through the opening months of the season, batting .415 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games in April, but cooled to .150 over 31 games before being demoted on July 2 . . . Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Detroit extended its winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping Texas, 7-5, to complete a four-game sweep and a perfect post-All-Star break homestand. The Rangers have lost nine straight, equaling their longest slide this season.