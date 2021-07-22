Red Sox sign first-round pick Marcelo Mayer

The Red Sox on Thursday agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Marcelo Mayer. Sources told the Globe he received a bonus of $6,664,000, the slot value for the fourth overall pick.
Mayer was at Fenway Park to finalize the deal and will take in the Yankees-Sox game with his family.
Mayer, an 18-year-old shortstop from Chula Vista, Calif., is a 6-foot-3-inch lefthanded hitter. He hit .392 with a 1.441 OPS, 14 home runs, and 45 RBIs in 34 games as a high school senior.
