With eye toward Beijing, NHL releases 2021-22 schedule with Olympic break in place

The NHL sent teams two versions of the 2021-22 schedule — one that includes an Olympic break to pause the season so players can go to Beijing and another version of what the calendar would look like if they do not. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed all 32 teams have seen each schedule and that as of Thursday afternoon there was not an agreement in place between the league, the NHLPA, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee for players to return to the Winter Olympics. The schedule the NHL unveiled Thursday evening includes the Olympic break in the hope that a deal gets worked out. That would cause some frenetic stretches of play during the regular season that runs through April 29, with the playoffs in May and June and the Stanley Cup handed out before July 1. A schedule without an Olympic break would look more like normal, with the final wrapping up in mid-June. “The league is working on parallel paths,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who is also in charge of picking the 2022 US Olympic roster. “I have to tip my cap to the schedule makers. They have a tough job. There’s 32 teams and they’re doing two schedules for both. Either way, however the schedules shake out, we will make it work.” Each one includes the Winter Classic between Minnesota and St. Louis on Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis, All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas Feb. 4-5, and an outdoor game between the Predators and back-to-back champion Lightning in Nashville on Feb. 26. Florida GM Bill Zito said the schedules are not drastically different. Training camps open in September and the season starts with Tampa Bay’s banner-raising against Pittsburgh and Seattle’s inaugural game at Vegas on Oct. 12 — then goes for a full 82 games with a 16-team playoff for the Cup to follow either way.
Hurricanes trade Calder finalist Nedeljkovic
The Hurricanes dealt rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, their starter in the playoffs, to the Red Wings for the No. 94 pick in the draft this weekend and the rights to pending free agent netminder Jonathan Bernier. Detroit signed Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $6 million, two-year contract — just under what the 25-year-old might have been awarded in an arbitration hearing. Nedeljkovic was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the league’s top rookie, after finishing 15-5-3 in the regular season … The Flyers paid the price of 2022 second- and seventh-round picks to dump defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and his contract on the Coyotes. Gostisbehere, who counts $4.5 million against the cap for the next two seasons, could turn into a useful asset for the Coyotes either at the 2021 or 2022 trade deadline … Forward Barclay Goodrow, whose rights were traded to the Rangers last weekend after winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles as a key penalty killer and grinder for Tampa Bay, agreed to terms with the Rangers on a six-year, $21.6 million … Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said defenseman Shea Weber won’t play next season because of undisclosed multiple injuries and that the 35-year-old Montreal captain’s career is probably over … Avalanche forward Matt Calvert retired after 11 seasons in the NHL, eight with Columbus and three with Colorado. The oft-injured Calvert was limited to 18 games last season by a variety of injuries, including a concussion.
NBA
Pelicans name Green coach
The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as their new head coach, making the 39-year-old ex-NBA player a first-time head coach after serving as an assistant coach the past five years — first with Golden State and then with Phoenix, which lost to Milwaukee in the NBA Finals. Green was a member of two NBA title-winning staffs with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He moved to Phoenix two seasons ago to join the staff headed by Monte Williams, who also was the head coach in New Orleans when Green played there in the 2010-11 season on a team that guard Chris Paul led to the playoffs.
Advertisement
GOLF
American teen Noh shares LPGA Evian lead
Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and American teenager Yealimi Noh posted 6-under-par 65s to share the first-round lead at the Evian Championship at Evians-les-Bains, France. The 19-year-old Noh’s day began with an eagle on the first hole. Her momentum was checked by a bogey on No. 4 but she birdied 6 and 7 and three more on the back nine. Pajaree had three birdies on the way out and three on the way back to the clubhouse. They hold a one-stroke lead over Ayaka Furue of Japan, Lauren Stephenson of the US, 18-year-old Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea, and Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark. Pedersen eagled the par-5 ninth and 18th holes. Australian Sarah Kemp, South Korean Hyo Joo Kim — the Women’s World Championship winner in May — and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn shot 67s. Meanwhile, new world No. 1 Nelly Korda endured a rough start to her bid for a second major title when she posted a 3-over 74. The American, who won the Women’s PGA Championship last month, had five bogeys and made only her second birdie on the 17th hole … Darren Clarke shot a 5-under 65 at Sunningdale for a share of the Senior British Open lead with James Kingston in Berkshire, England. Clarke had six birdies and a bogey on the Old Course in the final senior major championship of the year. The 52-year-old from Northern Ireland won the British Open in 2011 at Royal St. George’s. Kingston, from South Africa, had a bogey-free round. He was recently hospitalized because of COVID-19. Defending champion Bernhard Langer was a stroke back with Ricardo Gonzalez and Stephen Dodd.
Advertisement
MISCELLANY
49ers lock up LB Warner
All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner signed a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers taking him through the 2026 season. The 24-year-old has started all 48 games in his three seasons with San Francisco, making 79 tackles last season with a sack, forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries … New York Giants first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the wide receiver reported to training camp along with fellow rookie. The club said Toney, the 20th overall pick, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is following NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely. Meanwhile, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, coming off an ACL injury, is starting training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list … Top seed Danielle Collins of the United States remained on track for her first WTA final after reaching the Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Maddison Inglis in Italy. Collins will face Astra Sharma, who beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva, 6-4, 7-5. Fourth seed Zhang Shuai ousted American Francesca Di Lorenzo, 6-1, 6-2.
Advertisement