With eye toward Beijing, NHL releases 2021-22 schedule with Olympic break in place

The NHL sent teams two versions of the 2021-22 schedule — one that includes an Olympic break to pause the season so players can go to Beijing and another version of what the calendar would look like if they do not. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed all 32 teams have seen each schedule and that as of Thursday afternoon there was not an agreement in place between the league, the NHLPA, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee for players to return to the Winter Olympics. The schedule the NHL unveiled Thursday evening includes the Olympic break in the hope that a deal gets worked out. That would cause some frenetic stretches of play during the regular season that runs through April 29, with the playoffs in May and June and the Stanley Cup handed out before July 1. A schedule without an Olympic break would look more like normal, with the final wrapping up in mid-June. “The league is working on parallel paths,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who is also in charge of picking the 2022 US Olympic roster. “I have to tip my cap to the schedule makers. They have a tough job. There’s 32 teams and they’re doing two schedules for both. Either way, however the schedules shake out, we will make it work.” Each one includes the Winter Classic between Minnesota and St. Louis on Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis, All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas Feb. 4-5, and an outdoor game between the Predators and back-to-back champion Lightning in Nashville on Feb. 26. Florida GM Bill Zito said the schedules are not drastically different. Training camps open in September and the season starts with Tampa Bay’s banner-raising against Pittsburgh and Seattle’s inaugural game at Vegas on Oct. 12 — then goes for a full 82 games with a 16-team playoff for the Cup to follow either way.

Hurricanes trade Calder finalist Nedeljkovic

The Hurricanes dealt rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, their starter in the playoffs, to the Red Wings for the No. 94 pick in the draft this weekend and the rights to pending free agent netminder Jonathan Bernier. Detroit signed Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $6 million, two-year contract — just under what the 25-year-old might have been awarded in an arbitration hearing. Nedeljkovic was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the league’s top rookie, after finishing 15-5-3 in the regular season … The Flyers paid the price of 2022 second- and seventh-round picks to dump defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and his contract on the Coyotes. Gostisbehere, who counts $4.5 million against the cap for the next two seasons, could turn into a useful asset for the Coyotes either at the 2021 or 2022 trade deadline … Forward Barclay Goodrow, whose rights were traded to the Rangers last weekend after winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles as a key penalty killer and grinder for Tampa Bay, agreed to terms with the Rangers on a six-year, $21.6 million … Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said defenseman Shea Weber won’t play next season because of undisclosed multiple injuries and that the 35-year-old Montreal captain’s career is probably over … Avalanche forward Matt Calvert retired after 11 seasons in the NHL, eight with Columbus and three with Colorado. The oft-injured Calvert was limited to 18 games last season by a variety of injuries, including a concussion.