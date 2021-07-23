12 museum events that feel like the old days

COURTYARD CONCERTS In partnership with Gloucester’s Culture Splash series, the museum hosts free weekly courtyard concerts to highlight local and regional artists. Next up are the folky Kara Kulpa & Ethan Baird (July 29) and Gloucester-based Tree House Charlatans (Aug. 5). Thursdays through Aug. 28, 5-7 p.m. 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-283-0455, capeannmuseum.org

SUNSET SAILS ON THE LANNON Sail the ocean blue via the “Thomas E. Lannon” schooner while enjoying refreshments and on-board watercolor painting. Advance registration required. July 28, Aug. 11 and 25, 6-8 p.m. $60-$75.





CLARK ART INSTITUTE

NORWEGIAN CULINARY TRADITIONS Enjoy Norwegian cuisine and explore its connection to the late great Nikolai Astrup, whose work is currently on view at the Clark. All recipes will incorporate rhubarb, a hardy ingredient that flourishes in Nordic climes. Culinary expert Darra Goldstein will lead the event and also sign copies of her “Fire and Ice” cookbook. Aug. 1, 3-4:30 p.m. $10.

Nikolai Astrup's "Interior Still Life: Living Room at Sandalstrand," 1926–27. Private Collection/Courtesy Clark Art Institute

FULL MOON GROUND/WORK TALK See the outdoor “Ground/work” sculpture exhibition in new light with this moonlit guided tour. Admission is free but space is limited. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the possibility of uneven terrain. Aug. 20, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458 2303, www.clarkart.edu

DECORDOVA SCULPTURE PARK AND MUSEUM

SUMMER PERFORMANCE SERIES A new concert series spreads across the sculpture garden lawn this summer, celebrating a wide variety of cultures and viewpoints. Next up is Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band (July 29) and poetry-food duo Adobo Fish Sauce (Aug. 5). Thursdays through Aug. 12, 6 p.m. $12-$35.

PICNIC NIGHTS Pack a blanket and a bottle of wine for these low-key evening events filled with live performance, art activities, and more. Mixing poetry and movement, teXtmoVes Dance Collaborative is booked for July 30. Fridays through Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. $28-$35 per car. 51 Sandy Park Rd., Lincoln. 781-259-8355, thetrustees.org/place/decordova

INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ART

HARBORWALK SOUNDS Catch the sweet sounds of Berklee College of Music artists in these free, unticketed concerts along the waterfront. Next up is singer-songwriter Taylor Deneen (July 29) and the upbeat Mom Rock (Aug. 5). Visitors can also reserve tickets for the ICA’s Free Thursday Nights series. Thursdays through Aug. 26, 6-8:30 p.m.

SUMMER SESSIONS Kick off the weekend with a serving of music and art, plus a round of cocktails. Enjoy music and drinks on the waterfront before exploring the galleries and Virgil Abloh’s “Church & State” pop-up shop. Free with membership or museum admission. Timed entry required, with limited ticket availability. Fridays through Aug. 27, 5-9 p.m. 25 Harbor Shore Dr. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org





NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM

ART OF BREWING FESTIVAL While poring over the gallery art, enjoy a pour of local brew and bites from food vendors. Attendees get 10 sample pours and a souvenir “Norman Rockwell Museum” pint glass. August 21, 1-4 p.m. $20-$35.

“RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK” OUTDOOR SCREENING Celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary with a screening and talk featuring actor Karen Allen. (Hint: she starred opposite Harrison Ford.) Aug. 25, 8-10:30p.m. $20. $125 for screening and 6 p.m. cocktail reception. 9 Glendale Rd., Stockbridge. 413-298-4100, nrm.org





PEABODY ESSEX MUSEUM

YOGA IN THE GALLERIES Enjoy a relaxing yoga flow led by instructors from The Salty Buddha in the very gallery where Anila Quayyum Agha’s glowing “All the Flowers Are For Me” is on display. Space is limited, and participants should meet at the Essex St. entrance before class. Aug 1, 9 a.m. $5-$10. 161 Essex St., Salem.

Anila Quayyum Agha’s glowing installation is the backdrop for a new yoga series. Courtesy Peabody Essex Museum

PLEIN AIR PAINTING INSPIRED BY ‘IN AMERICAN WATERS’ In conjunction with the museum’s big maritime painting show, this outdoor class takes place by the sea and is taught by artists from Cape Ann Plein Air. PEM will provide each participant with an easel and paper, and tickets can be purchased with or without paints. Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $10-$40. 161 Essex. St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.