Get pulled back in to ‘The Godfather’ with ‘The Offer’

Paramount+ is putting together a limited series that is bound to get some attention. Called “The Offer,” it’s about the making of “The Godfather,” from the point of view of Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy. Viewers may not be able to refuse to watch it.

The cast is led by Miles Teller, who plays Ruddy, and Matthew Goode, who plays Robert Evans. Also onboard: Anthony Ippolito (as Al Pacino), Giovanni Ribisi (Joe Colombo), Justin Chambers (Marlon Brando), Colin Hanks (Barry Lapidus), Dan Fogler (Francis Ford Coppola), Juno Temple (Bettye McCartt), Patrick Gallo (Mario Puzo), Meredith Garretson (Ali MacGraw), Nora Arnezeder (Francoise Glazer), Paul McCrane (Jack Ballard), Anthony Skordi (Carlo Gambino), Jake Cannavale (Caesar), Michael Rispoli (Tommy Lucchese), Stephanie Koenig (Andrea Eastman), Lou Ferrigno (Lenny Montana), and Frank John Hughes (Frank Sinatra).