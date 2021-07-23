Amazon hires outside firm to investigate internal discrimination

Amazon.com Inc. is investigating reports of toxic employee behavior in its cloud-computing unit, a move that follows an internal petition from employees claiming systemic harassment, bullying, and bias against women and underrepresented groups.

Amazon Web Services Chief Executive Adam Selipsky last week e-mailed the authors of the petition, saying Amazon had retained an outside firm to investigate inappropriate conduct. Amazon also faces lawsuits from current and former employees alleging discrimination in the workplace.

“I share your passion for ensuring that our workplace is inclusive and free of bias and unfair treatment,” Selipsky wrote. “I can tell you we are committed to that outcome, as well as to specifically investigating any incident or practice that is inappropriate.”