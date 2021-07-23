Boston Beer stock plunges more than 20 percent after it ‘overestimated’ demand for Truly Hard Seltzer

Boston Beer Company’s stock was down more than 23 percent when the markets opened Friday, after the company reported weak earnings and revenue results, citing fizzling demand for its Truly Hard Seltzer brand.

Dave Burwick, the company’s president and chief executive, said in a call with investors Thursday that Boston Beer “overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category.” He said the company increased the production of Truly to meet a “summer peak,” but now its breweries have too many seltzers on hand, which is increasing supply-chain costs.

The maker of Sam Adams beer reported earnings of $4.75 per share and a profit of $59.2 million in the second quarter, down 1.6 percent from the same period last year and missing analysts’ estimates. Overall sales of $602.8 million also fell below expectations for the quarter.