Blind date: ‘The first thing we talked about was his move’

When he is happiest: Hiking through the mountains in a foreign country

His perfect match: Jake Gyllenhaal with scruff

MATT L.: 26 / finance and operations coordinator

What makes him a catch: He will happily show you around the world

His dream date: Hiking up the Bastille in Grenoble, France

6 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, DENVER AND SOMERVILLE

FRESH START

Brian I have loved the column for quite a while now. I, of course, had signed up when I was still living in Boston.

Matt The editor told me that my date had recently moved out of Boston, so I was curious. I otherwise felt comfortable meeting someone new.

Brian Zoom wouldn’t open until about the fifth try. He was very nice that I was late.

Matt To my surprise, there was a time difference, which he forgot about.

Brian I could tell he had nice hair and I liked his outfit.

Matt My first impression was his colorful shirt and soft, friendly face.

BUMPS AHEAD

Brian I told him about my move to Denver and showed him my empty living room. I think he was just a bit caught off guard. After that, he seemed a little disconnected. I don’t blame him, honestly. I went in with the expectation that I would potentially have a new friend.

Matt The first thing we talked about was his move. I got the impression that he, like I, was looking for something serious, but not something that long distance. He said he hoped to visit Boston a few times a year to see friends.

Brian Once we got on the same page that this was going to be a “meet a new person” situation, we just talked about our shared experience of being gay in Boston. It was nice to chat about this—I rarely have the opportunity to connect with someone who understands.

Matt He had previously worked in the Seaport, and he came to Boston to attend Northeastern, and then spent a few years moving around the area.

Brian We both like outdoorsy stuff, just different types. He recently biked across America and does triathlons, which I found super cool. Huge props to him! My outdoor activities are mostly hiking, which he’s not super into.

Matt He was hesitant to get into skiing, despite Denver’s premium slopes, as he had never skied.

Brian I ordered pad Thai and a papaya salad. Unfortunately, they did not give me utensils and I don’t have any silverware in my apartment.

Matt I had never tried Davio’s before; I ordered a couple of pasta dishes and a dessert. I could barely finish the lemon fusilli, so I saved the Bolognese for later. These were excellent.

WIPE OUT

Brian I’m really not good with awkward silences and there were a few. I thought of ending it a little early.

Matt I tried being flirtatious, but gave up when it felt non-reciprocal.

Brian I had plans to meet up with my friend, who was in town. I let him know and said goodbye.

Matt I told him I hoped the Denver dating scene was better than Boston’s, and wished him a fun dinner with his friend.

SECOND DATE?

Brian I told him that if he’s ever in Denver, I would be happy to grab a beer. I hope he keeps his name in the Cupid pool and meets someone in the area.

Matt No. The distance was just too much.

POST-MORTEM

Brian / B

Matt / B



