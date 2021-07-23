Five things to do in and around Boston, July 26-Aug. 1

Sip tea, coffee, wine, or beer while listening to Boston-based indie-folk duo High Tea perform at Club Passim in Cambridge. Guitarist and songwriter Isabella DeHerdt and percussionist Isaac Eliot weave their music together with harmonious duets and vibrant storytelling. Tickets are $13 for members, $15 for non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. performance. passim.org

2. Opening Thursday

Germany to Japan Globe-Trotting

Follow Gordon Lankton’s 1956 journey from Frankfurt to Tokyo in The Long Way Home, photographs that retrace his extensive travels through Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Lankton went on to found the Museum of Russian Icons in Clinton, where you can see the new exhibit through October 3. $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, $5 for students and children. museumofrussianicons.org

3. Thursday

In Honor of Accessibility

Celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act in Copley Square. ADA Day 2021 will feature food, music, activities, and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The event, from noon to 2 p.m., will be wheelchair accessible and offer American Sign Language and Computer Assisted Real-Time Translation services. Additional accommodations available upon request. Free. facebook.com/disabilityboston

4. Starting Saturday

Indie Film Extravaganza

The 30th Woods Hole Film Festival is a movie buff’s heaven: 150 documentaries, dramas, comedies, and animations from emerging and established filmmakers. Attend screenings in person at venues in Woods Hole, Falmouth, and Cotuit, or stream films online. Through August 7. Find advance tickets, starting at $12 for members and $14 for non-members, and the schedule at woodsholefilmfestival.org.

5. Sunday

Eat, Drink, Shop Small

Get a taste of Cambridge’s small business scene at the Inman Eats + Crafts festival in Inman Square. Listen to live music at The Lilypad; sample food from BISq, Corazón de Frida Mexican Cantina, Highland Fried, and other locations; and taste local craft beers at the beer garden (for an additional charge). Tickets are $20. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. eastcambridgeba.com

