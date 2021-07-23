Home design ideas: A Massachusetts bedroom designed to feel like coastal California

1 A swivel chair from Jordan’s Furniture upholstered in a nubby performance chenille rotates a full 360 degrees. Its stylized silhouette de-emphasizes the rectangles of the nightstands and bed.

Before Virginia DesRoches began designing the scheme for this primary bedroom in a Westport summer house, she wanted to alter what her clients saw out the window. A guest cottage “was blocking the view of the water, so we flattened its roof,” says the principal designer of Ironwood Studio, based in Fairhaven. The charming harbor vista, she explains, was imperative to creating a coastal vibe in the otherwise outdated, cookie-cutter house. Now, the bed faces a wall of glass that opens onto a deck, and the whole space feels airy. Plus, the entire look was pulled together using retail finds.

2 DesRoches replaced wall-to-wall carpet with luxury vinyl plank flooring, then topped it with a jute area rug by Surya.

3 The channel-tufted headboard accentuates the vertical lines of the wallpaper to make the ceiling seem higher. Simple Serena & Lily bedding keeps the focus on the wallpaper.

4 Serena & Lily Granada wallpaper inspired the blue and greige palette. The accent wall anchors the bed without distracting from the view across from it. “It wouldn’t feel as dynamic if we covered the entire room,” DesRoches says.

5 DesRoches spotted the rattan X-benches at Day Off, a clothing boutique in Mashpee Commons. “Incorporating organic materials like rattan is key in a beach house,” she says.

6 The gray wash and inset rattan panels of the Ballard Designs nightstands nod to the landscape, while curvy brass sconces with silk shades lend a bit of glamour. “Using sconces saves nightstand real estate,” DesRoches says.





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.