Homes for sale on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island

$550,000
30 LOCK LANE / PORTSMOUTH
SQUARE FEET 1,938
LOT SIZE 0.18 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3
LAST SOLD FOR $370,000 in 2018
PROS This 1982 raised ranch sits on a cul-de-sac half a mile from Pebble Beach. Up the split entry stairs, there’s an open-layout main room with hardwood floors. The living area features a gas fireplace in whitewashed brick, while the remodeled kitchen and dining area has quartz counters and floating, reclaimed-wood shelves. Sliders open to the deck overlooking a fenced yard with fruit trees and an outdoor shower. The main bedroom at the end of the hall (past a bedroom/office and bath) has a gas-heat stove and bath. Downstairs, there’s a guest room and bath, laundry, and family room with gas stove, plus access to the garage and patio. CONS Baths could use updating.
Patricia Nelson, RE/MAX Professionals of Newport, 508-873-6894, fitzpatrickteamremax.com
$749,000
718 JEPSON LANE / MIDDLETOWN
SQUARE FEET 1,529
LOT SIZE 0.42 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3
LAST SOLD FOR $290,000 in 2018
PROS This architect-designed Cape with cedar shingle siding, copper gutters, central air, and quarter-sawn oak floors was built new atop the old foundation in 2018. Enter into an open living area with gas fireplace and, beyond, a kitchen with quartz counters, island seating, and a sunny dining nook. A stylish bath with laundry and radiant-heated floors opens to both the hall and primary bedroom. A mudroom in back leads to the deck and a sprawling yard with stone walls; the property abuts conservation land. Upstairs, there’s a loft-like family room with vaulted ceilings, plus a bath and two bedrooms. The detached garage is configured as a studio with full bath. CONS An offer has been accepted.
Tim Dargan, Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting, 401-345-7070, teridegnan.com
