Homes for sale on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island

LOT SIZE 0.18 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $370,000 in 2018

PROS This 1982 raised ranch sits on a cul-de-sac half a mile from Pebble Beach. Up the split entry stairs, there’s an open-layout main room with hardwood floors. The living area features a gas fireplace in whitewashed brick, while the remodeled kitchen and dining area has quartz counters and floating, reclaimed-wood shelves. Sliders open to the deck overlooking a fenced yard with fruit trees and an outdoor shower. The main bedroom at the end of the hall (past a bedroom/office and bath) has a gas-heat stove and bath. Downstairs, there’s a guest room and bath, laundry, and family room with gas stove, plus access to the garage and patio. CONS Baths could use updating.

Advertisement

The kitchen and living area of 30 Lock Lane, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Patricia Nelson, RE/MAX Professionals of Newport, 508-873-6894, fitzpatrickteamremax.com

$749,000

718 JEPSON LANE / MIDDLETOWN

718 Jepson Lane, Middletown, Rhode Island.

SQUARE FEET 1,529

LOT SIZE 0.42 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $290,000 in 2018

PROS This architect-designed Cape with cedar shingle siding, copper gutters, central air, and quarter-sawn oak floors was built new atop the old foundation in 2018. Enter into an open living area with gas fireplace and, beyond, a kitchen with quartz counters, island seating, and a sunny dining nook. A stylish bath with laundry and radiant-heated floors opens to both the hall and primary bedroom. A mudroom in back leads to the deck and a sprawling yard with stone walls; the property abuts conservation land. Upstairs, there’s a loft-like family room with vaulted ceilings, plus a bath and two bedrooms. The detached garage is configured as a studio with full bath. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The kitchen of 718 Jepson Lane, Middletown, Rhode Island.

Tim Dargan, Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting, 401-345-7070, teridegnan.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.