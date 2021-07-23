Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Tristan Spinski captured the essence of the pollution in his cover photo for “Something in the Air” (June 20); just as dandelions randomly spew seeds into the air, further causing unrelenting growth of a nuisance, so too do the effects of this air pollution. When air filters clog up with grime and soot, one has to wonder what is happening to respiratory tracts and, specifically, lungs. Studies already cite dangers of air pollution caused by such toxins as benzene and other VOCs. To have to accept the “reality of the world” in accepting what the state considers merely (and questionably) “acceptable” should not be acceptable. Hopefully Kathryn Miles’s article shines a light toward real action.

Judith Gundersen

Milton

South Portland has been a solid blue-collar town and a refuge for those wanting affordable housing as Portland has gentrified over the past few decades, fueled by out-of-state professionals looking to enjoy small city quality of life. SoPo’s home values have always been held down by lower prestige, worse infrastructure, bad smells, and heavy industry. Like Chelsea, Everett, and Revere, which also have [petroleum] facilities, SoPo residents are similarly subject to the negative health impacts; it’s not new, but it’s also not just. Why shouldn’t they also have rights to clean, healthy air, and for their children to be safe? The EPA and the state should protect them from companies that endanger health.

JRDowns

posted on bostonglobe.com

If someone has a small vegetable garden near these sites, is the quality or safety of the produce impacted? What if someone is raising children—is their development impacted? Questions like those can’t even begin to be answered right now, because there is no reliable system in place to measure what is wafting from this tank farm (either in the air or leaking underground). This will probably end like it often does: Decades in the future, after plenty of long-term damage has been done to many lives, it will finally reach critical mass when a tank fails, or when the companies that own the site fail, leaving the city, state, federal government to clean up yet another toxic site.

AnonCommenter

posted on bostonglobe.com

I agree that companies only being required to self report is a weak compliance strategy. So, change the laws and protocols. I have no doubt better results would follow. However, until we can create a sustainable green energy infrastructure, oil companies will continue to provide critical service and products. These companies distribute petroleum products so you can drive your car and heat your home.

Notamusd

posted on bostonglobe.com

An Issue of Weight

A big hurrah for self-acceptance coexisting with the desire to change (“There’s an Antidote to Self-Loathing,” June 20). While encouraging both in ourselves, can we do the same for our children, friends, and parents? A while back one of my sons called, as I remember it, “to acknowledge you, Mom, for sticking with me during a very tough time.” His affirmation brings tears to my eyes even now.

Eve Sullivan

Cambridge

In the early months of the pandemic, like so many others, my connection with friends was via video. Then one video gathering focused on the “pandemic 15,” which was, frankly, frustrating and irritating to me. I was just tired of hearing about weight gain and the negative self image talk and said so. I’m mostly a vegetarian and eat relatively healthy most times but, again, like so many others, the pandemic meant baking away my stress and isolation. This has abated—I’m back to my healthier eating habits AND accepting that, OK, I’m wearing bigger pants for however long that means.

2beornot2be

posted on bostonglobe.com

Speaking Up

Miss Conduct pulls off her magic in her “Yakety Yak” column (June 20), reminding us that we are all suffering from what I call the “pandemic hangover.” We are not the same people after having gone (and still going through) a pandemic that changed our lives forever, regardless of how we navigated it. People’s pandemic hangover behavior is manifesting in exaggerated negative ways we have not witnessed before (anger, frustration, fear)—something, I hope, Miss Conduct will write about. We all have a story to tell. Is it any wonder we’re flipping out and venting, corralling anyone who will listen? I’ll try to remember they, like me, are pandemic hungover and will try to be patient and compassionate. If someone wants to vent and talk about it, I can always set my boundaries and, to quote Miss Conduct, say: “Hey! I can’t right now!” It’s doable ... unlike COVID.

Mary Hirsch

Beacon Hill

Faith, Hope, and Love

I just read Rabbi Jen Gubitz’s Connections (“Always a Rabbi, Someday a Bride,” June 27). She is one fabulous, acceptant, honest person. She officiated at the funeral of my 103-year-old mother four years ago. Loved reading her story!

Phyllis Tobin

West Roxbury

Gut Feelings

Thank you to Deborah Farmer Kris for such an insightful [Perspective] that applies to adults as much as kids (“Angry Kids Are Trying to Tell Us Something. We Can Learn a Lot by Listening,” June 27). We don’t often accept that sadness and anger are legitimate responses to our world at times. Unfortunately, we often direct that anger to the nearest family member without a lot of understanding or communication.

BRL43

posted on bostonglobe.com

I wished I had known some of these thoughtful ideas when I was raising children 38 years ago. Funny how quick we are to want to fix or negate a problem/feeling when we could just really LISTEN instead to what is really being expressed. Kudos to the author’s son for understanding that the butterfly needed to be in its own environment and not to be saved by postponing the inevitable. A true maturing lesson.

seku99

posted on bostonglobe.com

Had the conversation about why the caterpillar died taken place immediately, perhaps the anger and outburst could have been avoided. It’s important to attempt to restore the security that children and adults need when a crisis occurs, rather than wait until they lash out.

Kathleen Drane

Plymouth

Talk of the Town

Thanks to Joe Keohane for the Perspective (“The Case for Cities, Now More Than Ever,” July 11) that contradicts a typical mother’s stricture: “Never talk to strangers!” It’s like the cartoon caricature of the proverbial light bulb flashing over one’s head. Along his precise lines the oddbulb.com site [with its community engagement thread] explains a means to further his admirable goals.

Thomas Soucy

Lynn

[Re: Talking to strangers:] I do it all the time. Thank you to Joe Keohane for validating my feelings!

Elizabeth Jordan

West Peabody

Good luck with that with Bostonians —you’d be lucky to get eye contact, let alone a half-smile.

mjp967

posted on bostonglobe.com

Human connection is our strongest emotional drive. Just yesterday I had a passing moment with a woman at the grocery store—we had a laugh about how happy she was to find some product she was looking for—and she admitted it was her birthday. I wished her a wonderful day that was even more exciting than finding that shampoo. It was a lovely minute in an otherwise boring trip.

BrownEyedGirl77

posted on bostonglobe.com

Palate Pleasers

I read Jamie Coelho’s rather comprehensive article on Newport, Rhode Island, restaurants (“Where to Eat and What to Order in Newport This Summer,” July 11) and was very disappointed that she left out the Atlantic Grille. It is one of the best restaurants in the area in terms of quality of food, which is offered within a reasonable price range.

James Brown

Newport

Where is Bouchard Inn & Restaurant among the top restaurants? A perennial top performer.

Charles Corson

Glen, New Hampshire

We always enjoy Bouchard’s and Castle Hill is a must, even if it’s just for drinks on the lawn. What a view.

daisy1

posted on bostonglobe.com

